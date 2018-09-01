Karrueche Tran Flaunts Fit Bikini Body, Posts Workout Video

“I really work on my abs. I’ll do crunches and I work on my butt."

Karrueche Tran flaunted her sexy bikini body on Instagram and posted a workout video spotlighting what she does to keep her glutes and thighs firm.

In one Instagram photo, Karrueche sports a tropical-themed bikini while wading ankle-deep in water along a gorgeous beach.

The former model and ex-girlfriend of singer Chris Brown currently plays a Florida nail-salon employee in the TNT TV series, Claws. While Tran is naturally thin, she said she pumped up her gym workouts to play the role of Virginia, a former stripper, on Claws.

Decided Against Plastic Surgery

Like many celebrities, Karrueche said she thought about getting plastic surgery to augment her breasts and butt, but ultimately decided against it.

“I wanted to get surgery, but then I was like, ‘What kind of message does that portray of what I’m not comfortable with?'” Tran told Extra TV. “I just decided it was okay to have little boobies and a little booty.”

To make her glutes and thighs firm, Tran does lots of lunges and squats and works out on the treadmill to get her heart rate up.

Karrueche, who’s 5-foot-1, weighs 105 pounds. She’s naturally on the thin side but says she makes an effort to firm up her lower body and her abs.

Tran said her workouts target her abs and glutes, but is not geared toward weight loss, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“I really work on my abs. I’ll do crunches and I work on my butt,” she said. “I do tons of squats, jump squats and fire hydrants.”

Karrueche doesn’t follow a strict diet but does make an effort to eat well, limit fast-food consumption, and drink plenty of water. Unlike most female celebrities, Tran tries to make sure she doesn’t lose weight.

“Diets don’t really work for me,” she told Glamour. “I want to be fit and have some meat on my bones. I stopped eating carbs and red meat for a month and a half, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I lost my butt!’ I have to eat potatoes and rice and meat to bulk up. But I do try not to eat too much fast food.”

Karrueche confessed that she wasn’t always a workout buff, but said she recently started to like exercise because it makes her feel good.

“I wasn’t into training or working out before this,” Tran said. “Now I like squats; I like working with the resistance bands. I really like working with someone one-on-one. My trainer kicks my butt!”

Karrueche Tran broke up with Chris Brown in 2015 and began dating NFL star Victor Cruz in November 2017. She said she’s very happy with her new boyfriend.