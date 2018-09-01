Fox News Host Chris Wallace Slams Donald Trump Over Mueller’s Investigation And Says It’s All His Own Fault

Fox News Host Chris Wallace referred to Donald Trump when he said of the Mueller investigation that 'the only person the president can blame for that is himself'.

While Donald Trump continues to direct vitriol toward Robert Mueller and his investigation into the alleged meddling of Russia in U.S. elections, Fox News host Chris Wallace has apparently had enough and has publicly proclaimed that the president has only himself to blame for current events.

According to Newsweek, over the course of the past week, Trump has continued to vent his fury over the fact that Jeff Sessions chose to excuse himself from the 2017 investigation. However, Sessions has explained that the reason for this is simply because it would have represented a serious conflict of interest, especially as he had helped Donald Trump in 2016 with his election campaign.

Because of Jeff Sessions’ decision, the president has backed away from the attorney general and has even gone so far as to threaten his career, telling the press that Sessions has a job for now – or at least until the midterm elections have concluded.

Fox News host Chris Wallace has slammed Donald Trump for this attitude and noted that it wasn’t Jeff Sessions’ decision that led to the special counsel in the first place. In his opinion, the blame rests entirely on Trump for firing FBI Director James Comey.

“Remember though, that the recusal of Sessions did not lead to the special counsel, it was the firing of Comey, of James Comey the FBI Director that lead to the appointment of the special counsel.”

Fox News Host Chris Wallace says Donald Trump has himself to blame for the Robert Mueller Russia investigation https://t.co/aBYMnhzNeN pic.twitter.com/kl11dQB7mB — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 1, 2018

The Fox News host further continued with regard to the Russia investigation that, “The only person the president can blame for that is himself.”

James Comey, who had previously headed up the investigation into whether members of Trump’s team were actively involved with Russia, was ceremoniously fired by the president in 2017. This rare dismissal made it only the second time in American history that a sitting president had gotten rid of an FBI Director, sending shock waves across the country.

Once Comey was out of the picture, there were calls made for a purely independent counsel to really look into the whole affair and investigate whether Russians were indeed involved in election meddling. Because of this, Robert Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to lead the charge and investigate Trump’s team, which is what Fox News host Chris Wallace referred to when he stated that if James Comey had never been fired Donald Trump would not be in quite the same mess that he is right now.

With Trump calling the whole affair a “rigged witch hunt,” he has also begun to attack Jeff Sessions on a much more regular basis, even going so far as to make fun of his southern accent, and asking what “kind of man” would excuse themselves from the 2017 investigation.

Fox News host Comey commented on what he felt was Donald Trump’s contradictory nature by stating that the president had no problem with Sessions when he was helping him out with his own campaign in 2016.

“Of course he didn’t mind any of this when Sessions was the first senator to support him in 2016 when there weren’t a lot of establishment politicians supporting Donald Trump’s candidacy. But things have changed.”

With the political establishment waiting to see what the results will be of Mueller’s investigation, it is safe to say that if Fox News hosts like Chris Wallace are openly expressing their dismay of Donald Trump’s actions over the investigation, the president is quickly gaining more enemies than he is friends.