Jenelle Evans’ Husband Pulled Daughter Out Of School Over Cross-Dressing Staff Member, Per ‘Radar’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have decided to pull David’s daughter, Maryssa, out of school and home school her instead.

According to an August 31 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans and David Eason decided to home school the little girl after David allegedly found out that there was a cross-dressing staff member at the school.

“Someone at her school was apparently dressing, or dresses, like a girl. David said something to the school staff and they said they couldn’t do anything about it,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 star reportedly tried to send Maryssa, 11, to another school, but they were outside of the school district and were not permitted to do so. The insider revealed that David would have had to send Maryssa to public school, and he feels like she is “too good” to attend public school.

“The other school ended up telling David she couldn’t attend because their address is not in the school zone. She would have to go to the public school for their address, which David feels she’s too good for,” the source added.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, David Eason has made many comments in the past that have been against the gay and transgender community and was even fired from the MTV reality series for his remarks.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, due to David being fired from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle found it difficult to lock into a new contract for Season 9 of the show. However, after months of negotiations, she is currently filming the new season.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans allegedly wants to try to revamp her image in the new season of the show. In the past, she’s been known for legal troubles, baby daddy issues, and even drug use. Now, she’s going to reportedly be seen doing charity work, spending more time with her kids, and more.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that because there will be a bit lacking from Jenelle’s storyline in the upcoming season, MTV has reached out to the father of her son Jace, Andrew Lewis.

Viewers haven’t seen much of Andrew over the years, and he doesn’t have a relationship with Jace. However, it seems the network may be trying to get him on board to add a little something more to the mix when it comes to Jenelle Evans’ part of Teen Mom 2 for Season 9.