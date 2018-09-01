Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Welcome Their First Child Together

Hollywood power couple Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz welcomed their first child together. According to Hello!, Weisz,48, gave birth to a baby girl has said that she and Craig, 50, are “very happy” and have shared the news with their friends and family. The couple has not yet released the name of their daughter.

Though this is their first child together, the pair each have a child with their previous partners. Craig has a daughter, 26-year-old Ella from his previous marriage to Fiona Houdon. Weisz shares a son, 11-year-old Henry with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky. Craig and Weisz announced their pregnancy in April.

“I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery,” said Weisz, in an interview with the New York Times.

Weisz and Craig began dating in 2010 and married in June of 2011 in an ultra-private ceremony with only their children in attendance. They currently live in New York. The Disobedience actress spoke about her marriage to Craig earlier this year in an interview with ES Magazine.

“You make it your own. It’s very personal, it’s very private. I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye. But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment,” she said. This isn’t the first time Weisz has spoken about their need for privacy. In 2015, she told More Magazine that they keep much of the ins-and-outs of their relationship private, and don’t really mention anything to their friends.

“He’s just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage,” she said. She said that she never had the ambition to get married until later in life, and always despised romantic comedies because it always seemed that marriage was the ultimate point of them. The Constantine star also said that growing up and not feeling the need to tell everyone everything is a good thing. “When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.”

Despite her insistence on privacy, Weisz did reveal that she and her husband enjoy cooking together. She said that she loves to cook and that they make it a point to try to make a different cuisine together.