Watch #6 Washington Huskies Vs. #9 Auburn Tigers Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Only Top 10 Game Of Weekend

In the only all Top 10 matchup of college football's opening weekend, the Washington Huskies travel across the country to face the Auburn Tigers in Atlanta.

The race to the College Football Playoffs kicks off Saturday with the only game pitting two Top 10-ranked teams on opening weekend, as the No. 6 ranked Washington Huskies travel cross-country to Atlanta where they face quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who threw for nearly 3,200 yards last season, per Sports Reference, and the Auburn Tigers in a game that will live stream from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Though the Huskies and Tigers have long been among college football’s top programs, with 26 conference championships and 78 bowl game appearances between them, Saturday’s game will be the first time the two schools meet in a college football game that counts, according to AL.com. Washington will be the 133rd different opponent in Auburn history.

But while Washington has won 10 games in a row in September, per SB Nation, and are looked on as Pac 12 favorites, Auburn enter the game as narrow favorites, largely due to junior signal-caller Stidham, who is likely to receive serious attention as a Heisman Trophy candidate this season.

Completing 246 of 370 attempts in his 14 games last year for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns, Stidham told ESPN that he is ready to elevate Auburn to a higher level in 2018 after narrow defeats in the SEC Championship game and Peach Bowl in 2017.

“Guys that are returning this year, we all have that sense of urgency that, ‘Hey, we were this close last year,'” Stidham said.

“We know what it takes to get there and we’re all just trying to find that one little extra step that will help us get over the hump this year.”

Washington’s preseason All-American offensive lineman Trey Adams will miss the opener with a back injury. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, September 1.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning threw for 2,719 yards and 19 touchdowns himself last season, per SR, but he will be missing a key element of his pass protection on Saturday, with preseason All-American offensive tackle Trey Adams staying home with a back injury, The Seattle Times reports.

Auburn also will be battle tested against top-ranked teams. Four of the Tigers’ last five games of the 2017 season came against Top 10 teams, and they make it five of six with the game against Washington on Saturday.

Watch a preview of the Washington Huskies vs. Auburn Tigers college football Top 10 showdown in the video below, courtesy of ESPN.

