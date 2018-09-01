Lauren Conrad Reveals Her Fall Fashion Tips

Fashion mogul, author, wife, and mother Lauren Conrad recently spoke to People and shared her fashion tips for fall. The 32-year-old spoke about the importance of having go-to items in one’s closet, especially a good pair of jeans.

“Denim is always going to be a staple in everyone’s closet. That’s what makes finding the right pair so important,” she said. While there is a lot to consider when shopping for jeans including “wash, affordability, comfort, style, fit,” Conrad sheds some light on what looks are in and what should be avoided.

Conrad says her “go-to” daytime look is a pair of high waisted skinny jeans that can be easily paired with ballet flats or heels. For a look that can easily transition from day to night, she recommends a flowy peasant top. While out on the town with friends or having a date night, the LC Lauren Conrad designer recommends a pair of dark wash jeans, heels, and a more upscale top.

What about today’s current denim trend – distressed jeans? Though Conrad says she’s a big fan of the laid-back look that distressed denim offers, she advises that less may be more.

“You don’t want to get irresponsible with it. Light destruction is great,” she says. When asked about the essential pairs of denim one should always have in their closet, she said that a lighter wash or even distressed denim is more casual and perfect for the weekend or daytime errands. For a more sophisticated, professional look, Conrad recommends a dark wash denim that can easily be paired with a button-up shirt for work or a sexy top for a date night out on the town.

New Africa / Shutterstock Conrad doesn’t recommend discarding anything because “all styles come back.” However, she did say that she would probably not be caught in a pair of cuffed capris, a staple of the early aughts and something Conrad wore often on her television show Laguna Beach.

Conrad rose to fame the reality TV show Laguna Beach, which premiered in 2004 when she was just 18. In 2006, she was granted her own spin-off, The Hills, which followed her personal and professional life as she began her studies at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. It also followed the lives of her friends Heidi Montag, Audrina Partridge, and Whitney Port. Conrad has written a series of books loosely based on her life in Los Angeles, and in 2009, she launched her clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad. Her clothing line is featured in Kohl’s, and recently underwent a redesign.