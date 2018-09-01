‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap For Friday, August 31: Kristen And Paul Fall Out A Window

The Days of Our Lives recap for Friday, August 31 brings shock as Eve finds Brady and Kristen in bed, Paul and Kristen’s argument leads to an all too familiar fall, Will makes a life-changing decision, and Steve supports John.

John (Drake Hogestyn) spilled coffee, cried, and then appreciated when his friend Steve (Stephen Nichols) showed up to give him some support. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) announced that Marlena (Deidre Hall) made it through the surgery, but while she’s stable, Marlena isn’t out of the woods yet. The bullet shattered, and one fragment was too close to her heart to remove until she recovers some. Steve told the family while John visited Marlena.

Meanwhile, at the Kiriakis mansion, Sonny (Freddie Smith) asked Will (Chandler Massey) the status of their relationship, but Will stated he hadn’t even told Paul (Christopher Sean) that he remembers yet. Then, Arianna came in, and Will picked her up in a big hug. Will explained to Ari that he has his memory back and now he remembers her. She declared her love for her dad, and then Sonny and Will tucked her into bed. After that, Will announced that although he loves Paul too, he wants to be with Sonny, and they kissed.

At Salem PD, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) found Rafe (Galen Gering) knocked out. When he woke up, he informed her that Sami (Alison Sweeney) hit him and escaped, so Hope put out an APB. Then, she called the hospital and learned that Marlena survived the surgery.

In the latest #DAYS, Will makes a major decision about his future.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/hGUe3kMMzO — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 1, 2018

Paul was shocked to find Sami at the Salem Inn because he thought she was at Salem PD. Sami explained she was looking for Brady (Eric Martsolf). Elsewhere, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) took Brady to John and Marlena’s honeymoon suite. He tried to tell her it felt wrong to use it while Marlena was fighting for her life. However, Kristen pushed, and they removed clothing while they passionately kissed.

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) freed Eve (Kassie DePaiva) from the freezer at Doug’s Place. She told them that Kristen DiMera locked her in the freezer, and then Eve ran out to find Brady because she felt confident that Kristen had him. Doug and Julie went to Salem PD to report the crime.

Back at the Salem Inn, Brady tried to slow Kristen down, but she persisted and ultimately climbed on top of him. Eventually, he shoved Kristen off of him and asked her to tell him where she had Eve. Just then, Eve busted into the room and demanded to know what was going on. Kristen pulled a gun out while Brady explained that Kristen blackmailed him. Sami and Paul also ran into the room, and Sami demanded details on E.J. Kristen decided to kill Sami, but Paul grabbed for the gun, and after a struggle, Paul and Kristen fell out the window.