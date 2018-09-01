Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Jet Off For ‘Family Vacay’ With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are headed on a family vacation. The couple made their vacation plans know during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram story on Saturday morning.

According to a September 1 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson packed their bags and jetted off for a getaway with their baby daughter, True, five months. The couple shared their vacation plans via social media as Khloe posted a video of True on the private jet, along with herself and Tristan. “Family vacay,” he says in the video.

Khloe wore a gorgeous pink top in the video, her makeup was done, and her hair was parted the side and worn very natural. Meanwhile, Tristan donned a white short-sleeved t-shirt and athletic shorts as little True sat in her car seat covered by a comfy blanket.

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram video also revealed that they weren’t the only ones heading on vacation. In the background, Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, is heard talking with another friend, while her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, sits across from her and looks back at Tristan for conversation.

In another clip, Khloe is seen holding baby True as she sleeps, and Tristan is also relaxing as he seemingly catches a nap on the jet. Meanwhile, Khloe’s other sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, were not seen on the jet.

In the past, the Kardashian/Jenner family has taken big family vacations together to end the summer, and it seems that more of the family could be arriving later. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see where the family is heading, and will be keeping up with all of their photos and videos via social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, earlier this week fans were wondering if there could be some trouble in paradise with Khloe and Tristan. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True.

However, the couple stayed together and worked through their issues, but rumors have been following them ever since. On Friday, Life & Style reported that Khloe Kardashian may be dropping hints about trouble with Tristan Thompson via her Instagram story.

Khloe revealed that music she was listening to, and they were all break up songs, such as Pattie LaBelle’s “On My Own,” and Amerie’s “All I Have,” which lead some fans to believe she may be hinting at a split with Tristan.

However, it seems things are all good with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as they embark on a family vacation together during Labor Day weekend.