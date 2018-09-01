While Nation Remembers John McCain At His Funeral, Donald Trump Goes Golfing And Attacks Canada On Twitter

Trump frequently sparred with McCain, mocking him for being captured in Vietnam.

Donald Trump may not have gotten an invite to John McCain’s funeral, but he found another way to keep busy on Saturday morning — hitting up the golf course and attacking Canada on Twitter.

Early on September 1, the nation turned its attention to the funeral service for the Arizona Senator and Vietnam War hero. McCain’s funeral drew politicians from both sides of the aisle, with eulogies from George W. Bush and Barack Obama, but CNN noted that McCain did not want Trump to attend the funeral. Trump, who long feuded with McCain and mocked him for being captured in Vietnam, obliged.

Instead of attending John McCain’s funeral, Donald Trump spent Saturday morning at one of his company’s golf courses in Sterling, Virginia. Though Donald Trump has gone golfing more than 150 times during his presidency, this trip drew even more criticism than usual.

While Donald Trump was not at John McCain’s funeral, he was referenced frequently. A number of those speaking noted the courage and sacrifice McCain showed for his nation, with many making unfavorable comparisons for Trump — though not mentioning the president by name.

One of those who appeared to slam Trump was McCain’s own daughter, Meghan, who has frequently attacked the president. In her eulogy, Meghan McCain took aim at Trump’s promises to “make America great again.”

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” she said (via USA Today).

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” she said. “He was a great fire who burned bright. In the past few days my family and I have heard from so many of those Americans who stood in the warmth and light of his fire.”

#DonaldTrump arrives at golf course as McCain funeral under way https://t.co/6wLt6ZKWkY pic.twitter.com/Z83QSFp9kK — ST Foreign Desk (@STForeignDesk) September 1, 2018

While he was golfing, Trump kept busy by going on the attack against Canada on Twitter, saying that he is considering moving forward in a new NAFTA deal without America’s longtime partner.

“There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal,” Trump wrote. “If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off.”

Trump continued on the attack, calling NAFTA “one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made.” He also took aim at the Russia investigation, another of his favorite targets. Donald Trump did not make any statement about John McCain on the morning of his funeral.