Donald Trump's daughter and her husband honor John McCain

Despite the fact that John McCain expressly stated that Donald Trump was not invited to his funeral, the president’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner attended the service in honor of the Arizona Senator. Trump and Kushner were among several members of the Trump administration to attend, but the president himself stayed away per McCain’s instructions.

Time Magazine said that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner represented the Trump family at the service for McCain at the National Cathedral along with Chief of Staff John Kelly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Donald Trump left the White House and headed for his golf course in Virginia, but it’s not clear where First Lady Melania Trump is spending the holiday weekend.

People Magazine says that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrived at the McCain funeral at the National Cathedral together, and Trump was spotted giving a hug to McCain family friend Lindsey Graham.

One McCain family friend said that John McCain didn’t really ban Donald Trump from the event, but that Trump opted not to come because of the bad blood between the two.

“John had a feud with the president, and it got pretty intense, but I never heard anyone in the family say John banned Trump, and he never said that to me. John didn’t ban Trump. John could be spiteful, and he loved a good fight, but he wouldn’t do something like that.”

If you didn't see Meghan McCain's tribute to her father, the look on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's faces tells you all you really need to know. BTW: Javanka were not invited. Get used to it, assholes. Soon, you'll only be invited to Leavenworth. #McCainMemorial #McCainFuneral pic.twitter.com/TplYCOMpQV — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 1, 2018

After John McCain’s passing, Trump said that Vice President Mike Pence would represent the administration at the McCain funeral events.

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.”

There was a rumor that First Lady Melania Trump wanted to attend the funeral of John McCain and represent the Trump family. According to a Washington insider, the First Lady was willing to go alone.

“Melania feels embarrassed yet again by Donald, this time because of his ban from McCain’s funeral. She attended Barbara Bush’s funeral without him and now she feels pressure to go to this one without him too.”

Things became awkward between Trump and McCain after Trump spoke out about McCain’s capture in Vietnam saying that being captured exempted the senator from being a hero. Trump said he only liked those who weren’t captured.