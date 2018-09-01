Sofia Richie Flaunts Curves In Black Mini Skirt During Date Night With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick hit the town on Friday night, and the model wasn’t shy about showing off all of her curves.

According to a September 1 report by The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stepped out in Malibu on Friday to hit up one of their favorite restaurants, Nobu.

Richie looked stunning in an all-black ensemble as she wore a form-fitting black crop top with spaghetti straps that showed off her toned abs and flat tummy. She paired the crop top with a black mini skirt, which zipped in the front, boasted two large pockets with buttons, and showed off her long, tanned legs.

Sofia Richie completed her look with a pop of color by carrying a boho chic bag. She donned strappy stiletto heels and wore earrings and a single dainty chain around her neck. Richie opted for a more natural look with her hair and makeup by wearing her brunette locks back in a tight bun and minimal makeup on her face.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick matched his girlfriend as he wore his long hair slicked back and donned a black shirt for the romantic night out in Malibu. Of course, this isn’t the first time the couple has worn matching outfits. On Thursday they were both spotted out together wearing camo green pants and black tops with black shoes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for about a year, and things are seemingly going well between them. However, there is one thing that Richie is allegedly worried about, and that is Disick’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life that Sofia is head over heels in love with Scott and is concerned that his past history with Kourtney could impact their relationship, especially now that Kardashian is single again.

“Sofia is madly in love with Scott and she fears Kourtney will never get over him. Sofia does not believe for one minute that Kourtney does not want to get back together with Scott which makes her very uncomfortable. Sofia sees how Kourtney looks at Scott and is well aware of how much they still talk which makes it hard for Sofia to feel secure with Kourtney always around,” an insider revealed.

The source goes on to state that it doesn’t help matters that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is looking better than ever these days, sporting a toned body and flaunting it in sexy photos on social media.

“Sofia sees how sexy Kourtney looks and now that she is single again, Sofia is afraid of what Kourtney may try do with Scott,” the source stated.