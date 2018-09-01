Watch Parma Vs Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo Tries For Maiden Serie A Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes the third time's a charm as he tries once again to get off the mark in his new Serie A career as his Juventus side faces newly promoted Parma.

But just because the reigning champs, aiming for their eighth consecutive Italian top-flight title, are facing a newly promoted side, Juventus Manager Massimiliano Allegri has warned his team against taking their opponents too lightly, according to SB Nation.

“Juventus have always historically struggled in Parma. I believe that in the last 24 matches there they have won seven times Parma, there have been 10 draws and seven wins for Juve,” the manager said.

“It won’t be a walk in the park because titles pass through games like these. Parma will be up for it tomorrow night, they are a newly promoted side and we can’t go there with the wrong mentality, we must show them respect.”

In last week’s 2-0 win over Lazio, Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic had the goals while Ronaldo was again frustrated.

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic may be headed to ManchesterUnited in January. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting newly promoted Parma against seven-time-running champions Juventus, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 28,000-seat Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy, on Saturday, September 1. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

One of those goal-scorers for Juventus, however, may soon be on his way out of the club, which would clear the way for Ronaldo to get more chances at the net. Mandzukic is rumored to be a top transfer target in the January window for Premier League club Manchester United as well as Bundesliga contender Borussia Dortmund, according to Team Talk.

But Juventus, according to rumors reported in the Italian press, have made an attempt to retain the Croatian, offering him a “lifetime contract” at the club.

Watch Juventus Manager Massimiliano Allegri preview the match against Parma, in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Parma vs. Juventus Italy Serie A match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Parma vs. Juve matchup at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Parma vs. Juventus will be offered by Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Parma vs. Juventus Italy Serie A Matchday Three contest will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Parma showdown.