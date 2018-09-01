Watch Bologna Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Italy Serie A Match Online

Inter Milan must win to avoid a crisis after taking just one point from their first two Serie A games, but Bologna also need a win in Saturday's Matchday 3 showdown.

Inter Milan face a crisis at the club if they fail to win on Saturday when they travel to Bologna to face another club that has taken only one point from its first two Serie A matches, but the difference is — as Bologna Coach Pippo Inzaghi noted to Sempre Inter — the Nerazzurri entered this season with title ambitions, and those could quickly fade without a win in the match that will live stream from Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

“Inter are aiming for the Scudetto this season, it goes without saying that on paper there’s no contest between us and them,” Inzaghi said. “We have nothing to lose though. We’ll need the perfect performance.”

After settling for a draw at home against Torino after a shock defeat to Sassuolo in their opening match, Inter will have an entirely new dimension when they ace Bologna, with the comeback from injury of Belgian midfield “enforcer” Radja Nainggolan, who was acquired from AS Roma over the summer in a $41 million transfer deal, according to the BBC.

The 30-year-old not only brings a physical element to Inter’s approach, he also brings one of the most colorful and controversial personalities in the sport, with his numerous tattoos and unabashed smoking habit in a sport where physical endurance is all-important, as described in a profile of the Belgian by These Football Times.

Colorful Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan makes his Inter Milan debut on Saturday. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

Both Inter and Bologna have experienced difficulty putting the ball in the net so far in the eagle’s stages of the 2018/2019 Serie A campaign. Despite taking 28 shots in their first two games, the Rossoblu have yet to score, while Inter Milan have scored twice, both times against Torino, from 27 shots, eight on target, according to Sempre Inter statistics.

Watch Inter Milan Manager Luciano Spalletti review the match against Bologna, as well as give his impressions on this week’s UEFA Champions League draw, in the video below.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting last season’s fourth-place finisher Inter Milan against host Bologna, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Saturday, September 1. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

To watch a free live stream of the Bologna vs. Inter Milan Italy Serie A clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Nerazzurri vs. Rossoblu showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Bologna vs. Inter Milan Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Bologna showdown.