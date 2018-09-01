NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant’s Chances Of Joining Knicks In 2019 Might Have Been Hurt By Hall Of Famer’s Comments

While the New York Knicks didn’t make too many major changes to their lineup in the current offseason aside from drafting Kentucky forward Kevin Knox ninth overall, many observers believe this is because the team has big plans for the summer of 2019, where players such as Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard could potentially be available as free agents. However, a new report suggests that the odds “KD” will be leaving the Golden State Warriors and coming to New York next season might have gone down in the aftermath of critical comments a Knicks legend recently made.

According to NJ.com, Knicks broadcaster and NBA Hall of Famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier aired his thoughts on Kevin Durant on SiriusXM NBA Radio, and said that the Warriors forward shouldn’t get the credit he has been getting from fans and NBA pundits because he joined a team that “really didn’t need him” that much.

“He’s right there with LeBron [James], probably would’ve surpassed LeBron as the best player in the game soon, but for him doing that I still don’t give him the full credit that he probably would’ve deserved if he stayed [with the Oklahoma City Thunder] and won a title with that team.”

In addition to the above remarks, Frazier reportedly said that Durant wouldn’t be ranked too high among the NBA’s all-time greatest players because of his decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016 after nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Frazier added that Durant should have an “asterisk next to his name” for making that move as a free agent two years ago.

"There will be an asterisk next to his name.” https://t.co/AGVLke4DuK — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 30, 2018

As pointed out by NJ.com, Kevin Durant’s chances of playing for the New York Knicks in the 2019-20 season might not be as good as they used to be because he is known to “hold grudges” against those whom he feels have made unwarranted comments about him. The publication added that Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, is already aware of Frazier’s remarks, as he confirmed in a Twitter post on Thursday.

At the moment, it’s still unclear if the New York Knicks will be taking action against Clyde Frazier for his comments about Kevin Durant much like the Los Angeles Clippers fired analyst Bruce Bowen for his criticism of Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard. According to CBS Sports, Bowen might have been let go because the Clippers don’t want to hurt their chances of acquiring Leonard once he becomes a free agent next summer.