Kaley Cuoco Shares New Wedding Photo As She Celebrates Two-Month Anniversary

Kaley's giving fans a look at a new snap from her wedding with Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco is sharing a sweet new photo from her wedding with Karl Cook as she and the professional equestrian celebrated their two-month anniversary earlier this week. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a photo with her husband on their big day which appeared to be taken during their first dance.

The snap showed Kaley in her stunning white wedding dress as her new husband held on to her waist, while a band could be seen performing in the background. Cuoco had her hair pulled up into an up-do while sporting a delicate comb as she shared a dance with her man.

The husband and wife were sweetly gazing into each other’s eyes in the wedding day dance snap, while Cuoco revealed in the caption that she was sharing the glimpse into their special day in celebration of their two-month wedding anniversary.

“How has it already been 2 months since this happened?” Kaley asked her more than 3.8 million followers on the social media site after showing off the new wedding photo.

“Life is flying, enjoy every second…” the actress – who the Inquisitr recently reported was left feeling pretty heartbroken by the impending end of The Big Bang Theory – then added in the caption, adding the hashtag #kcsquared while then tagging her new husband and sharing a sweet message for her man.

“@mrtankcook the keeper of my [heart],” she wrote.

Kaley’s latest wedding photo upload received a whole lot of sweet comments, as well as more than 170,000 likes in the first six hours since she shared it with her fans.

“Beautiful photo,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another told the star, “This is the most beautiful picture ever. My heart hurts when I see this. I’m your biggest #kcsquared shipper, truly.”

As reported by Glamour, Kaley and Karl tied the knot on June 30 and shared sweet photos from their wedding day on social media to confirm that they’re officially husband and wife.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

The couple got engaged on November 30, and Cook shared an emotional video of Cuoco’s immediate reaction to him popping the question to his Instagram page that showed her crying as looked at her engagement ring.

“Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” Karl wrote in the caption of the sweet video of Kaley.

“This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well…..if she said yes!!!!!” he joked on the social media site of Cuoco.

The actress then shared the same video on her own Instagram account where she admitted that she was “still crying” about the proposal.

“Still crying,” Cuoco wrote in the caption, alongside an engagement ring emoji. “Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!”