Victoria Beckham Looks Like A Teen In Birthday Photo With Son Romeo

The 44-year-old mom of four looks half her age in a sweet photo taken with her middle son.

Victoria Beckham’s baby boy just turned 16, but she looks like a teen herself in a recent photo she posted to celebrate his milestone year.

The Spice Girls star turned fashion designer posted a sweet birthday snap of her son, Romeo, to Instagram, captioning it with, “Can’t believe our baby boy is 16 today!” The birthday boy, who is Victoria ‘s second child with husband David Beckham, is wearing swim trucks and smiling as he stands next to his proud mom on a beautiful balcony with palm trees and flowers in the background.

Victoria Beckham looks half her age in the photo. The 44-year-old mom of four is wearing fringed jeans shorts and a blue button-up shirt. Her vacation tan is also in full force as she poses with her 16-year-old son, whose big birthday week also included a serenade from his famous godfather, Elton John.

Many fans of the Beckham family hit the comments section of the photo to wish Romeo a happy birthday and also to comment on how young Victoria looks and how the ageless star looks more like Romeo’s sister than his mother.

Victoria Beckham seems to have close relationships with all of her children and she frequently posts family photos on social media. Romeo even posted a similar shot of him and his mom taken on the same day as the birthday photo she posted, captioning it with, “Love you mum.”

Victoria, who is also mom to sons Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, and 7-year-old daughter, Harper, recently told Elle that getting older doesn’t bother her. She also revealed that she has some clout with her kids, thanks to her work in the fashion industry. Still, even parents as “cool” as Victoria and David Beckham have had to deal with teenage angst from their kids.

“When it comes to the shows, they think I’m quite cool – the first time they went, they were surprised at the scale: the girls, the fashion, the energy and the excitement,” Victoria told Elle about her kids. “But David and I were joking about this because, until Brooklyn learned to drive himself, he used to ask David to drop him at the end of the road on the school run, and I said, ‘If you think David Beckham is uncool as your dad, what hope does every other father in the world have?’ So I don’t know if they think we’re cool. I mean, hopefully, we’re not embarrassing.”