NFL Rumors: Seven Teams Discussing Khalil Mack Trade With Oakland Raiders

Seven teams are discussing a potential trade for Oakland Raiders' star Khalil Mack.

Khalil Mack has become the most talked about name in the NFL as the regular season is set to get underway. After holding out all offseason long from the Oakland Raiders in hopes of getting a pay raise, the star pass rusher may be on his way out of town. Trade rumors have surrounded him throughout the entire offseason, but things appear to be picking up.

According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, there are seven teams currently engaged in trade discussions with the Raiders about acquiring Mack.

Those seven teams are the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears. All seven teams could use major help in the pass rushing department.

Looking at what the Raiders have reportedly wanted in trade discussions up to this point, two first-round picks would be a good bet for the asking price. There are only a few teams that might be willing to do that. Even fewer teams actually have the ability to swing that kind of trade.

One of the most intriguing landing spots on the list of teams interested could be the Green Bay Packers. New general manager Brian Gutekunst has openly hinted that he is interested in acquiring Mack. Green Bay also holds two first-round picks in next offseasons 2019 NFL Draft.

Trade market for Khalil Mack is 'robust' and chances of him being traded are 'very real,’ per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/3Iv6eg9uW4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2018

Indianapolis is another intriguing potential landing spot. Chris Ballard is trying to put a contender back in town, but his defense needs some help. Mack might just be the guy to get them over the hump on the defensive side of the ball.

As for the other teams on the list, they all make sense. Each team needs another defensive force.

One potential hiccup to any trade would be the fact that teams will want a long-term deal in place with Mack before trading for him.

All of that being said, the Raiders could end up simply keeping him for the 2018 NFL season. Mack is under contract and the Raiders shouldn’t pull the trigger on a trade just to move him. Oakland will need to get what they are asking for in order to trade him.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors about where Mack might end up heading. There have been no indications about which teams are in the deepest discussions with the Raiders at this point, but more news will break with roster cutdowns closing in.

Mack is one of the best pass rushers in the game, and, if he is traded, will make a major impact on his next team.