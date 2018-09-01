Michelle Branch Announces Birth Of First Child With The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney

Engaged for one year, the musicians put wedding plans on hold until after the baby’s arrival.

Singer Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney welcomed their first child together earlier this week.

The “All You Wanted” vocalist announced the baby boy’s arrival on Instagram on Thursday. Rhys James Carney was born on August 28 at 11:48 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long at the time of his birth.

“Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son,” she captioned the first social media pic of baby Rhys. In the snapshot, the sleeping newborn is swaddled in a white blanket that has cute and colorful cartoon ducks on it. He also has a white cap covering his tiny head, which seems to be full of dark hair. His beautiful skin is flawless.

The 35-year-old publicly revealed that she was pregnant with her fiancée’s baby on Instagram on February 8. “We were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” she captioned the video of her sonogram. “Wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer. Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Branch documented many days of her pregnancy on social media, showing off her growing baby bump every step of the way.

On March 20, she posted a beach photo of her growing belly and gorgeous legs on Instagram, and wrote that she was supposed to be in London on that day for her final wedding dress fitting.

Three months later, a bathroom-mirror selfie of the “Everywhere” vocalist wearing a yellow dress was uploaded to Instagram. “I’m never ever taking this sunshine colored [Dôen] dress off or wearing shoes again,” she wrote. “8 weeks to go… *not pictured: insomnia, indigestion and varicose veins.”

Earlier this week, Branch posted a photo of three brown eggs that her hens laid on Instagram, and told her 103,000 followers that she was past her due date. “Thought this baby was gonna be a Leo but Virgo it is,” she said.

The following day, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Branch showed off her huge belly while sitting poolside in a red, animal-print bikini. “Hoping the full moon does its magic,” she captioned the pic.

While this is Carney’s first offspring, this is Branch’s second. She has a 13-year-old daughter, Owen, from her marriage to musician Teddy Landau. She separated from the bass player in 2014, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

There are several photographs on Branch’s Instagram page that seem to show just how close Carney, 38, and Owen have become since the musicians first started dating in 2015. The blended family live in Nashville.

Branch made her debut on the music scene with the 2001 record Spirit Room, which was released on Madonna’s Maverick Records. In 2002, Carlos Santana asked her to provide vocals for his tune “The Game of Love,” which went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. After releasing another solo album, she formed pop rock and country act The Wreckers with her longtime friend Jessica Harp. Since their split in 2007, Branch has returned to working as a solo artist. Her last album, 2017’s Hopeless Romantic, was co-written and produced by Carney.