Tracee Ellis Ross Honors Aretha Franklin And Michael Jackson In Throwback Photo

Legends Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross also share the stage in Tracee's Instagram post.

It’s hard to imagine a more legendary lineup than the one featured in Tracee Ellis Ross’s latest Instagram post. The Black-ish star shared a post with two powerful photos on her Instagram profile on Wednesday, in celebration of Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday. The late Michael Jackson is shown on stage with the late Aretha Franklin, with Stevie Wonder on one side, and Diana Ross on the other. Joining Diana Ross are her daughters, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross, who were young girls at the time.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Michael Jackson was a dear family friend of Diana Ross and the Ross household as Tracee was growing up. The star had already taken to Instagram earlier that day with two posts dedicated to Jackson. One is a video of Jackson and her mom, Diana Ross, performing a classic hit by the “King of Pop,” the catchy 1979 song “Rock With You.” Tracee also shared a photo of Jackson as a boy, lounging poolside.

In the most recent post, Tracee honored the two late icons, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin. The post is captioned “IN THE PRESENCE OF GREATNESS // #tbt.” Fans were stunned, and the post received over 117,000 likes and 1,100 comments, with awestruck users commenting on the star-studded moment.

Jackson appears in one of his trademark ensembles, sporting a cropped black jacket with sparkling details, and a glittering wide belt over black pants. He is holding a microphone in his hand and gazes over at Franklin in the first photo. Franklin is dressed in a luxurious brown fur coat over a red outfit, and is singing back in Jackson’s direction. Wonder is dressed in an embroidered long black coat with red details, and a matching hat. Diana Ross looks glamorous in a red ensemble with slim pants and a puffy jacket. In the second photo, all of the figures onstage seem to be looking in the direction of the audience.

Fans of Ross left comments on the photo, expressing everything from love to shock at what they were seeing.

“WOW, WOW, WOW! No words. What can you say. Stage full of royalty,” one user commented.

“Yes, Indeed! #classic #motown @steviewonder_offical @michaeljackson #1fan @dianaross #1fan love, love, LOVE @arethasings I’ve enjoyed listening to the service in my car today! #amazing @traceeellisross your life has been filled with greatness what a #blessing,” commented another.

Even other performers were taken aback at the post.

“This is.. well I’m speechless,” Dev Hynes, of Blood Orange, commented.

Most of Ross’s fans seem to agree.