Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Mom Style During A Day Out With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out and about Calabasas multiple times on Friday, as it seemed she and her children were having some quality time together.

According to an August 31 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted on Friday as she and her only daughter, Penelope, six, headed into a cafe for a little refreshment.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covered her face from the bright sun, and the paparazzi during the outing, as she sipped her drink and carried a brown paper bag. Little Penelope walked behind her, drinking her own beverage.

Kourtney donned a pair of black spandex bike shorts with a black graphic t-shirt. The mother-of-three also wore trendy sunglasses, and styled her hair in messy waves. She completed the look with black sneakers. Meanwhile, Penelope wore dark blue shorts, a white collared t-shirt, and black sneakers for the outing.

Later that same day, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed again, this time she had her oldest son, Mason, eight, in tow. The reality star had not only swapped out her kids, but her clothes as well. Kourt wore a pair of black leggings with black sneakers, the same pair of trendy sunglasses as she did earlier in the day, and an army green tank top.

She also carried her cell phone and a large bottle of water in one hand, as she took Mason’s hand in the other. Mason wore black Adidas shorts, a white graphic t-shirt, and black Nike sneakers with white socks underneath.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be more focused on her three kids now that she and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, have split, and that she is getting used to being single again.

“She’s adapting to single life. The split with Younes was a long time coming. She’s fine. She’s better without him. She’s hotter than ever and in a good mind space,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine.

“It’s easy with her kids — they don’t give her a second to breath let alone have her sitting down thinking about a breakup. She’s in a happy place and her sole focus is the kids,” the source added.

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian is trying to make sure all three of her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, get private alone time with their mother to have fun and not have to compete for her attention with the other two kids.