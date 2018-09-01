Sofia Richie Shows Off Tiny Waist, Matches Scott Disick During Date Night

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are officially back in L.A. following their recent trip to Punta Mita, Mexico. The couple hit the town on Thursday, and looked very much in sync.

According to an August 31 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie stepped out for date night in Calabasas with her boyfriend, Scott Disick. The model, 20, donned army green pants, and a black low cut tank top that showed off major cleavage. The shirt was tied up at the waist, showing off Richie’s flat tummy and toned abs.

Sofia wore her hair in a top knot at the back of her head, and carried a pink mini Hermes Kelly bag that her father, music icon Lionel Richie, had given her for her 20th birthday last week. Richie completed the look with black leather studded boots, a pair of dark sunglasses, and minimal jewelry.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick matched his girlfriend of a year by wearing green pants and a black shirt of his own. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also donned back shoes, as he and Sofia Richie were spotted out and about towards the end of the weekend. Although he was missing the sunglasses, the pair were dressed very similar to one another.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian is now single after splitting with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. The reality star pulled the plug on the relationship in August, and it has since been rumored that she and Scott could get back together.

“Nothing with Scott is rumored or even remotely on the horizon at all, so while people will inevitably try to spin it and say he’ll try and get back with her, they aren’t going to. He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are co-parenting their kids as they have been with great success,” an insider previously told Us Weekly Magazine.

Meanwhile, the source went on to say that the Kardashian family thinks that Sofia Richie has been great for Scott Disick, and that there are no outstanding problems with Sofia. Kourtney is reportedly even fine with the relationship, which is good considering the amount of time that Sofia has been spending with her children.

“There’s no beef between her and the family. They actually think she’s great for Scott. Kourtney doesn’t have an issue with Sofia,” the insider later revealed.