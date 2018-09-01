Mariah Carey Dazzles In Sexy Pink Dress For ‘The Butterfly Returns’ In Vegas

The star offers a behind-the-scenes look in her latest Instagram video.

Mariah Carey is back in Las Vegas tonight, kicking off the second leg of her hit show, The Butterfly Returns. As previously reported in Inquisitr, Carey’s residency show opens tonight in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Carey will soon depart for an international tour that begins in October, giving fans just a few more opportunities to see the star in action in Las Vegas this fall.

The second leg of the hit show, which has attracted thousand of attendees, features four acts of four to five songs each. Carey has selected the songs from her previous albums, and fans are sure to enjoy some of their favorites. Following this second leg of The Butterfly Returns, Carey will depart for an international tour. Her Vegas residency will then conclude with performances on a few select nights in February.

Carey posted a video from backstage Friday night, in which she is being prepped by a team of stylists. The video is captioned, “Last touches #TheButterflyReturns @caesarspalace @kristoferbuckle.”

“We are all doing last touches back stage because Mariah is getting ready to take the stage,” stylist Kristofer Buckle, speaking excitedly into the camera, says.

The camera pans over to Carey, who looks stunning in a hot pink outfit featuring a sparkling bodice with a deep V-neck cut almost down to her waist, showing off her cleavage. The star is draped in fringe from the waist down, and wears jeweled bracelets. Carey’s hair is being brushed by another stylist. Carey then looks into the camera and drapes her luxurious blond locks forward over her shoulders while asking to borrow the camera, and shouts “Vegas, baby, Vegas!”

The video received over 18,200 likes in less than an hour. Fans were smitten by Carey’s glamorous appearance, and showered her with compliments in the video comments. Many wished the star well on tonight’s performance, commenting “Amazing good Luck Queen!” and “Do your thing MC.. love you girl.. #mylivingdoll.” Many long time fans promised to see her show, and others wished they could get tickets.

“Love you @mariahcarey. Wish I could be in USA or u could be in INDIA.. I so wanna see you live.. i m such a huge fan of you and your albums,” one user commented.

Earlier today, Carey shared some additional behind-the-scenes moments in her Instagram story, celebrating the anniversary of her 1993 album, Music Box. Carey breaks into song as she is seated on a black couch, and thanked fans for their support of the album.