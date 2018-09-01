Jennifer Garner Is Not The Reason Behind Ben Affleck Lindsay Shookus Split, Despite Tabloid Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner recently settled their divorce after she drove her ex-husband to rehab. Now, tabloids are publishing rumors that she is the main reason behind the breakup of her ex-husband’s relationship with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. But celebrity rumor fact-checker, Gossip Cop, says that the rumor is untrue and that their breakup had everything to do with Affleck.

As Gossip Cop notes, Globe reported that Garner forced her ex-husband to break up with his ex-girlfriend. The publication said that Garner thinks that Shookus is a “homewrecker” who allegedly started dating Affleck while he and Garner were trying to repair their marriage. You might assume that Garner was also threatened by the fact that the actor was seen out with a Playboy model, Shauna Sexton. But the article claims that Garner has been ok with their romance.

“She [also] believed Lindsay was leading Ben down the wrong path when he was trying to stay sober,” an alleged insider source said. “Ben appreciates Jen’s opinion, and when she said Lindsay wasn’t right for him, Ben listened. Jen said he should date other people and he agreed. So he ended things with Lindsay.”

The reported source says that Garner just didn’t feel threatened by Sexton so she never tried to insert herself into what was going on with them.

But Gossip Cop asserts that these claims are nothing but fake news. They point to a report from People Magazine which says that Shookus and Affleck ended their relationship because of his Affleck addiction.

The article quotes a source who said that Shookus tried to help Affleck to overcome it but it became too overwhelming for the relationship and so it crumbled.

“Lindsay had been supporting Ben’s sobriety and going to meetings with him. She had him in meditation and they were doing it together,” the source said. “His recovery was something that was very important to both of them.”

Jennifer Garner reportedly took her estranged husband Ben Affleck back to rehab https://t.co/nxFQPmlr74 pic.twitter.com/1qdoNXd9so — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 23, 2018

The insider says that the split was difficult for Shookus because she was invested in his recovery.

“It was very hard for her to break up with Ben, but she knew he wasn’t getting better and that it was time for her to step aside,” they added.

Another source told People that Jennifer Garner wants to ensure that her children are safe when they are around their father.

“Her number one concern is the kids,” the source said. People’s insider went on to say that Garner was concerned that he might not have enough control over his addiction to take care of their children while they are with him.

Ben Affleck is currently in a live-in rehab facility which his ex-wife drove him to.