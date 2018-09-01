Meghan McCain Appears To Glare At Vice President Mike Pence As He Speaks At Her Father’s Memorial

A new report suggests that Sen. John McCain’s daughter, The View co-host Meghan McCain, might have been glaring at Vice President Mike Pence during her father’s memorial service on Friday.

According to the New York Daily News, Meghan McCain seemed to be glaring at Pence as he spoke at the memorial service and confirmed that President Donald Trump had asked him to attend the ceremony. Pence said that it was “humbling” for him to pay tribute to an “American patriot” like McCain, who became only the 31st person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda, as noted by CNN.

“The President asked me to be here on behalf of a grateful nation to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served our country throughout his life in uniform and in public office and it’s my great honor to be here.”

Given the contentious relationship between Donald Trump and John McCain that seemed to continue even after the Arizona senator’s death, many social media users pointed out how Meghan McCain’s body language made it appear as if she was less than happy with Mike Pence representing Trump at her father’s memorial, the New York Daily News wrote. These included one Twitter user who suggested that Meghan was mentally “trying to set Pence on fire.”

While several social media users suggested that Meghan McCain was glaring mainly because Pence mentioned Trump in his speech, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin went into further detail, writing that the senator’s daughter might have been specifically reacting to Pence being a “spineless” representative of the president, who has yet to publicly condemn his controversial statements and actions.

Throughout the Arizona ceremony for Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain sobbed next to her brothers, at times physically shaking from emotion.

Photo: @AP_Images https://t.co/XEau3U24qu pic.twitter.com/aWAoJfm2fv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 29, 2018

“To call McCain a hero is to recognize his heroic qualities, of which Trump has none. You can worship Trump or admire McCain; it’s metaphysically impossible to do both. Meghan McCain’s glare was an appropriate reaction to Pence’s hypocrisy,” said Rubin.

Meghan McCain’s animosity against Donald Trump stems from his “history” of mocking her father, particularly when he voted against the replacement of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and when Trump said that the late senator can’t be called a war hero “because he was captured.” As noted by Time, Meghan said on a June episode of The View that the president’s comments are “never going to be okay” with her and that she couldn’t forgive him for making them.

John McCain will be given a formal funeral service on Saturday at Washington National Cathedral, where both Obama and his predecessor as U.S. president, George W. Bush, are scheduled to make speeches.