The married actors are now the proud parents of two children.

Actors Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are now the parents of two precious children. The Homeland star gave birth to their second son on Monday, August 27.

The couple’s publicist told the Associated Press that the tiny tot was born in New York. His name has yet to be revealed.

Danes and Dancy first met in 2006 when they were both cast in the film, Evening. They soon started dating, and got married in September of 2009. Their first child, Cyrus, was born on December 17, 2012, and is now 5-years-old.

The mother-of-two first announced her second pregnancy on April 18 during an interview with Howard Stern. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the shock jock was asking the 39-year-old about a nude scene she had shot for her Showtime series, and that’s when she blurted out that she was pregnant while filming it. Stern tried to get her to reveal the sex of the baby, but Danes chose to keep that detail private at the time.

In early June, she told People that she was looking forward to having some downtime before the new baby’s arrival.

“When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit,” Danes said.

Homeland executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter told People that Danes’ character on the show, Carrie Mathison, is one of the worst moms ever.

“Claire, on the other hand, is an amazing mother,” Glatter proclaimed, adding that Cyrus has been on the show’s set his entire life. “She is so loving and fun, and they are so close together. It’s amazing to see them together.”

Danes, a New York City native, has been acting in movies, TV, and the theater since she was a teenager. In 1994, she scored her breakout role, Angela Chase in ABC’s groundbreaking teen drama My So-Called Life. Some of her other notable roles include playing Beth March in 1994’s big screen adaptation of Little Women, Juliet in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 flick Romeo + Juliet, Cosette in 1998’s Les Misérables, and the title character in the 2010 HBO movie Temple Grandin. She has won multiple awards for her acting, including Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild trophies.

Hugh Dancy is also a film, television, and stage actor. The 43-year-old is most known for playing Prince Charmont in the 2004 film Ella Enchanted, Will Graham in the NBC series Hannibal from 2013 to 2015, and Cal Roberts in the recently canceled Hulu series, The Path.