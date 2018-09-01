Apple’s New iPhone XS Photos Leaked, First Look At Apple Watch Series 4

The leaked photos offer a first glimpse at the new devices.

Analysts and consumers alike are buzzing after getting their first glimpse at the soon-to-be released Apple iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, rumors have been circulating about Apple’s next round of releases for the past few months. Speculation intensified this week after Apple announced the date and sent out media invitations for its upcoming event on September 12 at Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California. Reports suggest that three new iPhones will be unveiled, namely the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus, and iPhone 9. In addition, the new Apple Watch Series 4 and other gadgets are expected to feature at the Silicon Valley event.

The Inquisitr also reported that in addition to online buzz around the event itself, the mysterious invitations sent out by Apple sparked a flood of rumors about possible new colors and product features, including a new “copper gold” color and the removal of the home button on new devices. Twitter users speculated on other clues about the upcoming product launch based on the invitation design.

There’s another layer to the mystique around the September 12 event, thanks to yesterday’s leaked photos of the new iPhone XS and a larger device thought to be the iPhone XS Plus. Tom’s Guide reports that the leaked photos show that at least some of the recent rumors were correct. The iPhone XS and XS plus, at 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches respectively, will have the same design as the iPhone X, but with size upgrades and a new gold color.

According to 9to5Mac in an exclusive report, the new Apple Watch Series 4 features a thinner design, a larger display, and new watch face.

In response to the leaked photos, some Twitter users questioned the source of the leak and were shocked that this information made its way to the public.

“HOW IN THE HELL DID THIS LEAK? Like, I’m genuinely shocked. Icons in OS code is one thing (and really dumb), as is early releases of software. But a press photo? How did this happen?!” one user tweeted.

Other users chimed in, creating a long comment thread. Several users suggested that this was an intentional communications strategy by Apple.

“In my opinion it is basically a teaser. It might be the company itself creating expectation to the audience… it’s just a thought…,” one tweeted.

“The paranoic anti-leaks DNA of Apple was Steve Jobs… And personally, I miss the surprise factor of Apple with his products,” added another.