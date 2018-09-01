Having trouble deciding what to watch on Netflix in September? This list should help.

Netflix is preparing to deliver another crop of movies on its viewers tomorrow. September 1 is set to be the premiere date of a number of movies for the mammoth streaming platform, followed by a large number of others, which will be dropping every few days as the month rolls on. Such an exhaustive list of options can be a daunting task for viewers to choose from.

To make it easier, here’s a list of five great movies premiering on Netflix in September across a number of genres. Whether comedy, horror, drama, or even western, whatever viewers may be seeking, this is a list to get started for the month of September.

5. Scarface

Anyone who has never seen Scarface is denying themselves the privilege of seeing one of Al Pacino’s definitive acting performances. Furthermore, Michelle Pfeiffer impressed critics with this early role of hers, playing Elvira Hancock, wife of the ruthless gangster Tony Montana. Watching Tony climb his way through the ranks of organized crime is an adventure like no other.

4. The Hitchiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Based upon the sci-fi epic book by Douglas Adams, The Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy tells the story of Arthur Dent, as an intergalactic wrecking crew shows up to clear Earth out of the way, making him the sole survivor from his home-planet. The story follows Dent as he travels through space meeting a variety of different characters, like Zaphod Beeblebrox and Marvin the Paranoid Android (voiced by the late Alan Rickman). The Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is equal parts satiric comedy and science fiction. It’s also a solid representation of the book.

3. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

As portrayed by Michael Cera, Scott Pilgrim is an unlikely hero in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Hoping to retain the love of Ramona Flowers, Pilgrim has to do battle with her seven ex-boyfriends or “seven evil exes.” Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is chock full of hilarious comedy, video game references, and visually stunning action sequences. The movie helped solidify the directing career of Edgar Wright for mainstream American audiences.

2. Unforgiven

Winner of the Academy Award for 1992 best picture, this movie is a western directed by Clint Eastwood. The film also stars Eastwood alongside Morgan Freeman as they hunt down a cowboy for viciously cutting up the face of a woman in a town run by the ruthless sheriff known as Little Bill (Gene Hackman). Unforgiven boasts an impressive cast, great acting, directing, and writing in one of the greatest westerns of all time.

1. The Witch

This horror gem from A24 films helped catapult the independent film studio into the forefront of prestigious cinema. The Witch focuses on tone, atmosphere, and suspense, rather than gore or jump scares. This is subtle, slow-burning horror, and is not for the faint of heart.