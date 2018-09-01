Elizabeth Hurley Stuns Fans In Glamorous Red Gown With Plunging Neckline

Elizabeth Hurley is a timeless beauty that doesn’t shy away from flaunting her figure on social media. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 53-year-old almost had a wardrobe malfunction in an Instagram story highlight, which features Hurley floating in a racy red swimsuit from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

The buxom beauty has also recently shared photos of herself in a pink bikini, a leopard-print one piece with a plunging neckline, and a hot yellow swimsuit with a daring V-neck. Hurley also received over 889,000 views and 3,500 comments on a video posted last week, in which the star swims in a pool and emerges topless from the water, jumping up with a splash.

In her latest Instagram post on Friday, Hurley smiles into the camera and is dressed to kill in a sequined red gown. The sparkling number is short-sleeved and features a deep V-neckline, showing off Hurley’s cleavage behind a sheer panel insert. The stunning evening ensemble is accessorized simply with dangling earrings and Hurley’s long tousled locks. Her makeup compliments the look with smokey eyes and pink lip gloss. She poses in front of a white marble-looking statue, a mirror, and flowers.

“Happy Birthday @duchessrutland @belvoircastle@alicetemperley,” Hurley captioned the post.

The post received over 9,200 likes in an hour, with many commenting positively on Hurley’s youthful appearance.

“Stunning!!! You don’t look a day over 30 Beth,” one user commented.

“Dearest Elizabeth you look so Gorgeous seems that even the statue is gobsmacked,” another commented.

In addition to showing off her sizzling body on Instagram, Hurley also provides glimpses into her active lifestyle. She is often shown swimming or engaged in other fun activities in the water. Earlier this year, the actress spoke with E! News and offered some insights into how she maintains her amazing figure, crediting physical activity and manual labor.

Hurley’s co-star on The Royals, Alexandra Park, noted that Hurley never sits still for long.

“Elizabeth is always active, she never stops moving. She’s a farmer. Anytime I ask what have you been up to she’s just out on a kayak or on a tractor or she’s whacking down hedges. She’s really just outdoors non-stop.”

Hurley confirmed this with her response, saying that she prefers good old-fashioned hard work outdoors.