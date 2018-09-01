Justin Bieber Has Become A ‘Changed Man’ Thanks To His Fiance, Hailey Baldwin: ‘He Feels At Ease With Her’

They say a good partner is one who changes you for the better. According to a Friday report by Us Weekly, Justin Bieber has found his good partner in his fiance, Hailey Baldwin, as he has “changed as a man” since the two have been back together.

Gone are the days where Justin Bieber made headlines for his outlandish behavior. Nowadays, whenever the “Sorry” singer, 24, appears in the media, Hailey Baldwin, 21, who many fans might consider to be Bieber’s better half, is almost always by his side as the two have been inseparable since rekindling their romance in June.

Bieber seems to have evolved into a more mature young man since Baldwin came back into his life, and according to an insider, it’s the model herself who deserves all the credit.

“Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything. Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate,” the insider dished.

The “Never Let You Go” singer was apparently quick to realize that Baldwin brings out his best version, because after only a month of dating, he whisked her away for a romantic vacation to the Bahamas, where he then proposed to her on July 7.

“Justin is over his crazy phase, and is more approachable and has been talking to lots of fans when he’s out. He’s happy to show the world that Hailey is his girl and he feels at ease with her,” the insider continued.

It’s not just his fans that Bieber has become more “approachable” to, but the paparazzi as well. The “Love Yourself” singer was recently hounded by a paparazzo over rumors that Baldwin was pregnant. Rather than show his aggressive side as he has been known to do in the past, Bieber remained calm and eventually talked the guy into turning his camera off.

Fans might remember that once upon a time, there was a petition swirling around the internet to have the Biebs deported back to his native Canada due to his constant immature behavior.

While it definitely seems that Baldwin is a positive influence in her man’s life, there is someone else who has helped the “Baby” singer evolve.

“Justin also believes that God has helped him a lot,” the insider revealed.

Bieber and Baldwin are long-time members of the Hillsong Church and sources have reported that their shared faith is one of the main reasons they are able to connect with each other on a deeper level.

A source recently revealed that when it comes to his wife-to-be, Bieber “really listens to her and trusts her,” which makes the foundation for their pending lives together as a married couple that much more solid, and fans couldn’t be happier for them.