Meghan Markle Accidentally Reveals Prince Harry’s Pet Name, Much To Her Embarrassment

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had an adorable public “oops” moment at the special performance of Hamilton that she attended with her husband Prince Harry this past week in London.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the royal pair stepped out for a night on the town to raise money for Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale, by attending the musical with special guest and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Sentebale, co-founded by Prince Harry’s friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, helps young people affected by HIV in the southern African countries of Lesotho and Botswana. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex created a buzz with their elegant attire, with Markle selecting a black Judith & Charles tuxedo minidress for the occasion.

Cosmopolitan reports that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry joined the cast of the musical on stage for photos. After shifting in place in front of Prince Harry, Markle reportedly asks, “Can you see my love?” The adoring cast members said “Awww” in unison, after which Markle is visibly embarrassed, smiling as she catches her composure by putting her hand up to her chest.

The moment was captured in a video posted to the Instagram account @harry_meghan_updates, and has received over 101,000 views in the day since it was shared.

The post has received over 8,000 likes and 300 comments in that time, with the caption, “‘Can you see my love?’ Ups, Meghan looked genuinely embarrassed after revealing us how she secretly calls her Husband! and the reaction from the cast is adorable…”

Fans of the royal couple left supportive comments on the video, with many expressing their best wishes for the duke and duchess. One user expressed condolences to the prince as well, noting that the video was posted on the 21st anniversary of the passing of Princess Diana. “Glad Harry finally has someone to cuddle with on this sad day of the anniversary of his mother’s death.”

Elle reports that Markle has several cute pet names for her husband. Her former assistant, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, said that Markle also calls Prince Harry “Haz.” Prince Harry has a sweet pet name for his wife as well, often calling her “Meg.”

The Inquisitr also reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the only royal pair with terms of endearment. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have shared each other’s nicknames publicly on multiple occasions. Middleton often calls Prince William “babe.” The prince, not to be outdone, refers to his lovely wife as “darling,” “baby,” and “babykins.”