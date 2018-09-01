Omarosa’s Book Sales Are Tanking, But She Claims To Have More Dirt On Trump

Omarosa Manigault Newman dominated the news cycle during the first week of her tell-all book release, but it looks like that publicity hasn’t sustained second-week sales. The Washington Post reports that the sales for Unhinged are on a downward trend, despite its current place on the New York Times Bestseller List. According to the Post, its place on that list is not secure ahead of the release of new titles that could bump it all the way off.

But it looks like Omarosa is not about to go down without a fight. Yahoo! reports that she has even more “dirt” on Trump, specifically about his ties to the Kremlin. In an interview on the Skullduggery podcast, she declared that she was also open to testify at an impeachment trial against Trump if it ever happens.

“I have the truth on my side as well as a hundred emails and documents and other things,” she said.

In her book about the Trump administration, Omarosa alleges that there’s a tape of President Trump using the “n-word.” She also said that Trump campaign advisers confirmed the existence of the tape during a conference call. When these Trump allies denied it, Omarosa released a tape of the conversation, which seemed to confirm the claims that she made in the book. She also released a tape which she argues backs up her assertion that Lara Trump offered her “hush money” after she was fired so that she wouldn’t talk about what happened behind the scenes when she was a senior White House adviser.

The hardcover version of Omarosa’s book is ranked at No. 129 on Amazon’s overall bestseller list. It’s No. 5 on their list for books about “Presidents & Other Heads Of State.” It’s at No. 4 on their list for books about “Hoaxes & Deceptions.” It has a 4.3/5 rating on Amazon and has over 200 reviews.

“I have just finished reading Omarosa’s book. She comes across to me as self-serving, having attached herself to Mr. Trump and using her association with him to further her own interests,” reads the top 5 star review. “Having said that, however, I add good for her… She is very smart and clearly good at manipulating people and situations to her advantage. As she pointed out when these traits are identified in white men especially in the business world and in politics.”

Omarosa and Donald Trump first crossed paths when she appeared on the first season of The Apprentice. She gained a reputation for being a villain on the show who was willing to do anything to win. As CNN reports, after the Trump presidential win, she said that the campaign had kept a list of enemies during the campaign. If that claim is true, her name has probably been added to it.