‘We Came As Romans’ Singer Kyle Pavone’s Death Revealed To Be A Drug Overdose

The tragic death of 28-year-old Kyle Pavone stunned and saddened fans of “We Came As Romans” last week. The Michigan metal band had been together for a decade with Pavone as the lead singer and were getting set to go on another tour.

Last week, Entertainment Tonight revealed that the singer died of a drug overdose via a statement from his family.

“On Saturday, August 25, we lost our son, our brother, our best friend, and bandmate to an accidental overdose. The opposite of addiction is connection. If you are feeling disconnected or lost, there is help,” the statement said. “Please take action, whether that is talking to your families or friends, meeting with a counselor, or joining a support group. If you are a friend or family member of someone who is struggling, do not be silent! If you are an artist in need of support through your struggle, we have created the Kyle Pavone Foundation in Kyle’s honor, to help.”

Pavone’s life will be celebrated in October at the Fillmore Detroit. The family also encourages donations to the newly created Kyle Pavone Foundation, in lieu of flowers. The foundation is being set up in his honor to assist other artists struggling with drug addiction.

The singer’s autopsy revealed that he died of an overdose, but it was unclear whether it was accidental, or a suicide. A toxicology report could take up to eight weeks to complete, at which point more information may come to light. Pavone was rushed to a hospital on August 19, and ultimately passed away on August 25.

The band “We Came As Romans” was originally called “The Emergency”, and was founded in 2005 in Troy, Michigan. The band is often abbreviated as WCAR by their fans and has gone through several lineup changes. Pavone has been the lead singer for nearly 10 years and was with the band when they achieved their highest successes.

“We Came As Romans” are known for their songs “I Know You Were Trouble,” as well as “Hope” and “The World I Used To Know.” One of their albums, Tracing Back Roots, charted at No. 8 on the Billboard charts back in 2013. Pavone was known for his goofy, fun-loving nature. Fans and fellow musicians who mourned him on social media mentioned his smile and all the good times they shared.

Pavone’s final Tweet seems almost prophetic, and it contains lyrics to one of the band’s songs. It reads “Will I be remembered or will I be lost in loving eyes?”