Melania Trump Allegedly ‘Embarrassed’ By Al Sharpton’s Anti-Donald Remarks At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

"He continues to do and say whatever he wants, and it is driving Melania mad," an anonymous source tells 'Hollywood Life.'

For the second time this week, Melania Trump is beside herself with embarrassment because of insults slung at her husband, says an anonymous source who spoke with Hollywood Life.

While delivering a speech at Aretha Franklin’s grand send-off, Rev. Al Sharpton aimed some spicy words at President Donald Trump.

“The other day I misspelled ‘Respect’ on my radio show and a lot of y’all corrected me,” said Sharpton. “Now I want y’all to help me correct President Trump to teach him what it means.” The crowd responded with a standing ovation. “When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, ‘She used to work for me.’ No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us,” he continued, citing Franklin’s commitment to feminism and civil rights. “Aretha never took orders from nobody but God.”

Rev. Sharpton was one of dozens of special guests invited to the star-studded celebration in remembrance of The Queen of Soul. Other attendees included former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, and Smokey Robinson. President Trump and the First Lady did not attend. Franklin died August 18.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

The anonymous source says that Melania is upset by the continued stream of digs at her husband.

“It makes Melania feel horrible that Donald is not welcome or invited to Aretha’s funeral as well as McCain’s funeral and then to hear about speakers making subtle jabs at her husband while speaking at Aretha’s funeral only makes things worse. Melania wishes more people liked her family and is constantly embarrassed by the public’s opinion of her husband and when people take shots at him and her family, it really stings.”

According to the anonymous source, the First Lady’s patience is wearing thin as she tries to gently guide her husband to moderate his language. “Melania has begged him to slow down and be more careful with his words, but she is slowly giving up hope as Donald refuses to listen to her or anyone. He continues to do and say whatever he wants, and it is driving Melania mad.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Melania told an anonymous source that she felt “mortified” by being “put in the middle of an awkward position” by the president. Before his death, Senator John McCain made it abundantly clear that President Trump was not welcome at his memorial service. Neither the First Lady nor the President attended Thursday’s funeral service at the Arizona Capitol.