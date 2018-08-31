Bikini-Clad Heidi Pratt Flaunts 40-Pound Weight Loss As ‘The Hills’ Reboot Starts Filming

Pratt made international headlines after getting 10 plastic surgeries in one day.

Reality TV star Heidi Pratt showcased her 40-pound weight loss in a flirty blue bikini while enjoying a relaxing beach day with her adorable son Gunner, who was born in October 2017.

In the Instagram photo, Heidi looks happy and healthy as she gently kisses her son while the two are apparently playing in the sand.

From 150 Pounds To 110

The 5-foot-2 Pratt, who weighed 150 pounds while pregnant, recently revealed that she lost 40 pounds with diet and exercise.

Heidi’s weight loss secrets included a portion-controlled, high-protein diet and light exercise, including walking, calisthenics, and strength-training.

Pratt said because she’s so busy taking care of her baby, she makes an effort to eat healthy foods that will give her energy rather than drain it.

“I really focus on such nutritious things because I only have X amount of time to eat,” Heidi told E! News. “I try to get protein with every meal. With lunch and dinner, I make sure to have a vegetable in there and I try to add some kind of whole grains or else I just get too hungry.”

Pratt said she snacks on healthy foods throughout the day because she often doesn’t have time for a full sit-down meal.

“I need a lot of things to snack on because sometimes I am eating one bite of something and that’s all I have time for,” Pratt said.

Here’s a photo of Heidi with her husband (and former Hills co-star Spencer Pratt).

Heidi Pratt (maiden name Montag) isn’t an exercise buff, so her workouts usually consist of walking and calisthenics.

Heidi said she didn’t rush to lose weight immediately after giving birth because she wanted to enjoy being a new mom.

“I have never appreciated my body more!” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “So thankful for this journey.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Heidi made international headlines in 2009 after undergoing 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day:

1. Mini brow-lift

2. Botox in forehead and in between brows.

3. Nose job.

4. Fat injections in cheeks, nasolabial folds and lips.

5. Chin reduction

6. Neck liposuction

7. Ears pinned back

8. Breast implants

9. Liposuction on waist, hips and inner and outer thighs.

10. Butt implants and injections.

Pratt said she doesn’t want any more plastic surgery, but admitted that she could change her mind as she gets older.

Heidi fell into a deep depression after her plastic surgeries, saying the radical makeover didn’t make her happier — the way she thought it would.

For now, Heidi is enjoying her happy home life and being a new mom. Pratt also revealed that she has started filming a reboot of her old reality TV show The Hills in Los Angeles.

Pratt posted an Instagram story this week saying she was “working,” and all the videos featured her Hill co-stars.

MTV has not set a premiere date for The Hills reboot, but so far, it has fans on social media excited.