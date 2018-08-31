Watch Detroit Tigers Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Yanks Must Win To Stay In Race

The New York Yankees must rebound after a heartbreaking loss on Friday to the Detroit Tigers, facing Detroit again on Friday as the Bombers struggle to stay in the AL East race.

Following a crushing defeat on Thursday, when normally reliable reliever Dellin Betances surrendered a trio of home runs as the Bombers went down to defeat 8-7, as SNY TV reports, and fell 8 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East after they had earlier gained four games in the standings in just eight days. With just 28 games left on their schedule, the Yankees now face a must-win situation in a game that will live stream from the Bronx on Friday when they face Detroit again.

The Yankees, hoped to add some additional punch as they make a last-ditch effort to win the AL East and avoid playing a one-game “play-in” against a second Wild card team which appears likely to be the Oakland Athletics who have won 17 of their 25 games in August alone, per Baseball Reference. In that regard, they dealt two minor league prospects to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday to acquire former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen.

But according to The North Jersey Record newspaper, McCutchen has not yet arrived in New York and appears unlikely to play in the crucial Friday night game against Detroit. And on Friday they must face Yankee-killer Jordan Zimmerman, who holds a 3-1 record against the Bronx Bombers with a 3.90 ERA in his career, according to MLB.com.

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Friday night game in the Bronx, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 47,000-seat Yankee Stadium in New York City, or 6:05 p.m. Central Time, 4:05 p.m. Pacific, on Friday, August 31.

For the Yankees, struggling ace Luis Severino takes the mound looking to stop New York’s brief but damaging two-game losing streak. But Severino, after a slump in which he lost four of five starts, is on a two game winning streak of his own, according to BR. In his most recent start, against the Baltimore Orioles, Severino lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight.

To watch a free live stream of the Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, baseball fans can watch the Tigers-Yankees showdown at no charge.

Another way to watch the etroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees matchup live stream for free is to use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, which charges a $29.99 monthly subscription fee but also comes with a seven-day free trial. That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee if the trial is canceled within the weeklong period — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Friday night Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.