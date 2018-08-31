‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, August 31: Nate Rescues Victoria!

Extreme stress causes Victoria to panic.

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 31, features Victoria’s absolute panic as Rey digs further into the details of J.T.’s disappearance. Plus, Sharon wonders what Tessa’s up to, and Cane and Lily create memories to last 20 years.

Sharon (Sharon Case) asked Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) why he had a gun, and he explained his hotel room doesn’t have a safe, so he carried it with him. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wondered why Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) lurked around instead of just coming up to the door. Mariah also wanted to know why Tessa never responded to her texts, and Tessa explained that it was because she wanted to protect Mariah from untrustworthy people. Later Tessa told Sharon she planned to earn back her trust, and then Mariah told Sharon she expects her support. Alone, at last, Tessa confided in Mariah that she owes the people who helped her set Crystal up with a new life $20,000 and she came back to Genoa City to get the money.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was surprised when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) visited her at work. He admitted that J.T. owed a lot of money and he needed to find out who used J.T.’s credit cards without paying. While Victoria insisted J.T. must’ve used the cards, Rey told her he had sources who claimed it was somebody else. Ultimately, Victoria raised Rey’s suspicions when she offered to pay off the cards and make the whole thing go away.

Later, Rey called somebody to tell them that Victoria knows more than she admitted to, and Victoria listened to her voicemail. Sharon left her a message to warn her that Rey is armed and possibly dangerous. At that, Victoria experienced a strong physical reaction and broke down to call Nate (Brooks Darnell) for help. Nate helped Victoria breathe, and they go to the penthouse. After an examination, Nate informed Victoria she suffered a panic attack. Once he started getting personal, Victoria pushed Nate away and promised to pay him and never bother him again.

Devon (Bryton James) spotted Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) having a romantic dinner, and they worried he’d try to use it against her at the trial. They explained that the evening out wasn’t a celebration but rather an attempt to make memories before Lily’s looming sentence. Cane promised Lily that they’d come through the trial stronger than ever while Devon faced a plea from Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to consider what he was doing to his family in insisting that Lily serve the maximum sentence.

Finally, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Shauna (Camryn Munn) got a chance to talk, and eventually, they decided to start dating again. Later when Shauna went home, she informed Devon that she reunited with Charlie, and Devon was happy for her. Talk turned to Lily’s trial, and Devon told her that Hilary’s voice was the only voice that mattered at the hearing. Of course, Shauna worried about Devon blaming her boyfriend’s mom.