Clive Davis Pays Touching Tribute To Aretha Franklin At Funeral: ‘Aretha Is In Her Own Special Category’

Today, many paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, including famed producer Clive Davis.

Franklin’s funeral was a star-studded event in Detroit with performances by Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and more. And aside from just musical performances at the memorial, there were also countless speeches given by stars such Tyler Perry and even President Bill Clinton.

And 86-year-old Clive Davis, who worked with and was a longtime friend of Franklin, remembered her in a speech that touched many, according to ABC News. In his lengthy tribute, Davis didn’t just remember Aretha for the amazing singer that she was, but he also took time to remember her for what an amazing person she was.

“Aretha was indeed kind and thoughtful. And when she loved you, she really loved you. She was generally funny, occasionally with an on-the-money topical sarcasm. She had a great sense of humor.”

Clive also applauded Franklin for being so loyal to those whom she was close with.

“If you asked Aretha to be there, she would be there. Yes, she traveled the country by bus, and in the winter roads are not very friendly. But she would be there,” he said.

He also touched on Franklin’s music in parts of the speech, calling her both a “once-in-a-lifetime voice” as well as “a true genius of American music.” He even said that when he first met Franklin, he knew that she would be a big part of American history, and he wasn’t wrong on that account.

Clive Davis: "Aretha is in her own very special category. Aretha’s voice will be heard, Aretha’s voice will be impacting, Aretha’s voice will be influencing others, literally for centuries to come" #ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral https://t.co/2AQyNUbcQr pic.twitter.com/CniDPRD1bW — Variety (@Variety) August 31, 2018

“Over the course of my life, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to spend time with presidents of countries and companies, with many successful artists writers and movie makers,” Davis told the crowd. “Most of these individuals have affected the world in some way but Aretha is in her own special category. Aretha’s voice will be heard, will be impacting, will be influencing others for centuries to come.”

According to People, it was in 1980 that Clive signed the Queen of Soul to his label — Arista Records. During their work career together, they made hit songs like “Freeway of Love,” “Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves,” and “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” which was a duet with George Michael.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Franklin’s memorial services included a number of wardrobe changes throughout the week, including another beautiful look today in a bright gold dress and sequined heels, which is the outfit that she will be buried in. This was the fourth outfit of the week and the public in Detroit were once again able to view Franklin’s body before her funeral began.

With all of the speakers and musical guests, the funeral services for Franklin were estimated to last for about six and a half hours.