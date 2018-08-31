Watch Montreal Alouettes Vs. Ottawa Redblacks Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch CFL Week 12 Game Online

The last-place Montreal Alouettes take on CFL East Division leaders the Ottawa Redblacks as Johnny Manziel remains on the bench for Montreal on Friday.

Johnny Manziel will remain on the bench as 23-year-old Antonio Pipkin gets his third consecutive start for the Montreal Alouettes, according to CFL. Montreal, the last-place team in the Canadian Football League East Division, travels to Ottawa to face the division leaders, the Redblacks, who could sweep the three-game season series from Montreal in the Week 12 game that will live stream from TD Place on Friday.

Pipkin, who was briefly signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals last year before joining the Redblacks, has held the Montreal quarterback slot since Manziel was placed in the concussion protocol after his Week 9 start against Ottawa. But Pipkin quickly rose to the occasion, and led Montreal to only its second win of the season last week, passing for 303 yards to lead the Alouettes to a thrilling 25-23 victory over the Toronto Argonauts, according to the Montreal Gazette.

But Pipkin insists that no rivalry with Manziel exists — the two even worked out together in 2017 as Pipkin was preparing for the NFL Draft and Manziel was getting in shape for his pro football comeback.

“It helps when you’ve known guys prior to being in the same competitive business. We’ve known each other and hung out,” Pipkin told the Gazette this week. “He’s a good guy. You want to see everybody succeed. The controversy thing’s not in our room or locker at all. We support each other. We do everything we can to help each other. We have a good room.”

Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris (pictured above in his days with the Toronto Argonauts) has faced the Alouettes seven times in his career and lost only once. Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa Redblacks Friday night CFL divisional showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday, August 31. That kickoff time will be 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and 6:30 p.m. Central. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 12:30 a.m. in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On the other side of the ball, Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris makes his 52nd CFL start, according to the Ottawa Sun, and has thrown for 1,229 yards in his most recent three games — the most in a three game stretch by any CFL quarterback since 2015.

To watch a free live stream of the Week 12 CFL clash pitting the Montreal Alouettes against the East Division leading Ottawa Redblacks, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, football fans can watch the Als vs. Redblacks showdown at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa Redblacks matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa Redblacks from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription packages for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.