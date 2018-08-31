‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, September 3: Lily’s Sentencing Hearing Brings Drama!

Devon wants his sister locked away for two decades for her part in Hilary's death.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 3, brings Lily’s sentencing hearing

Before Lily’s (Christel Khalil) hearing begins, she and Cane (Daniel Goddard) spend some quality time together, according to She Knows Soaps. Because she’s concerned about the outcome of her sentencing, Lily desperately tries to prepare herself and her life for the possibility of spending some substantial time behind bars. She has many things to put in order including decisions about her children and her bills. Plus, she faces the possibility that she has spent her last night as a free woman.

Meanwhile, Shauna (Camryn Munn) realizes what a responsibility she has with her testimony at Lily’s hearing. She’s torn, obviously, especially considering that she and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) reunited and Lily is his mother. Plus, Shauna still carries extreme guilt over Hilary’s death. After all, if she hadn’t tried to sneak around with Charlie that day and then run off when things got crazy, Hilary and Lily never even would’ve been in that car searching for her.

Although she could not have had any idea what her running away would lead to, Shauna certainly feels somewhat responsible for what happened, and that’s a lot for an already troubled teen to deal with. Ultimately, she’ll testify at Lily’s sentencing hearing, and she wants to make sure that she does the right thing, and Nate (Brooks Darnell) gives her some good advice and a listening ear in her time of need.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) gets to have his day in court in an attempt to get justice for Hilary and their baby’s deaths. Although nearly everybody in Genoa City urged him to see reason and not make another wrong in this situation, Devon just cannot get into that mindset. He doesn’t seem to care that his sister could be thrown in prison alongside psychopaths and murderers, so he continues with his plan to ask for the maximum sentence against his sister.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) offers an alternative that features a significant fine, community service, and probation, but for Devon, that isn’t justice for his lost family. He’d rather see Lily spend two decades in prison while her twins grow up without their mother. With that, she’ll still have her life, but she won’t truly get to live her life, and that’s the only thing Devon feels would be justice for Lily’s actions. There’s no denying she hated Hilary from the beginning, and there’s no changing Devon’s mind.