Halle Berry Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In New Post On Instagram

Halle Berry served some fitness motivation on her Instagram page on Friday with a new photo where she’s wearing some eye-catching workout gear.
“People always ask me about my fitness gear, so I’ve tagged some of my favorite brands in the photo above,” the 52-year-old actress wrote in the caption. “It’s so important to find workout clothing that hugs your body and makes you feel????????. Supportive, comfortable shoes are a must and ALWAYS wear rash when learning martial arts. ENJOY!!”
Based on the tags on the photo, the white top she’s wearing in the photo is by Aloyoga, the black leggings are from Koral, and her sneakers are by Under Armour.
Her fans expressed appreciation for the photo, complimenting Berry on her fit physique at 52.
“You’re such an inspiration for us over 50 women. Age is just a number. Keep it up!!” one fan wrote in the comments.
“Only person in the world who’s mind and body reverse as their age goes forward,” another fan commented.
Berry and her trainer also shared some health and fitness tips on her Instagram stories. One fan asked her about vitamins that women can take when they’re over 40.
“I don’t really take one vitamin, like one pill, ” the actress answered. “I take multiple vitamins. I take calcium, I take magnesium, I take loads of Vitamin C, I take B 12…”
She added that she supplements her diet with green drinks and bullet coffee to maintain her health.
One of her more hilarious responses came when one of her followers asked for advice about getting rid of toxins after a vacation.
“I say take a good sh*t,” she said with a giggle. “Go get some Miralax and have a good one. That’s what I’d do.”
Berry and her trainer also recommended cardio in the morning, water, and healthy caffeinated drinks for that particular health problem.
Another week, another #FitnessFriday! On this week’s #PHITtalks, we talk nutrition after 40, addressing sciatic pain, and Peter’s sweet tooth! Check stories & IGTV later today for more. ✨BONUS ✨ – people always ask me about my fitness gear, so I’ve tagged some of my favorite brands in the photo above – it’s so important to find workout clothing that hugs your body and makes you feel ????????. Supportive, comfortable shoes are a must and ALWAYS wear #RashGuards when learning martial arts. ENJOY!! ????????????
They also recommended stretches for dealing with sciatica pain and gave advice on how to push forward after you’ve hit your workout plateau.
Halle Berry regularly gives her fans a sneak peek at her workouts. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she has been doing martial arts training to prepare for her role in the third movie in the John Wick franchise.
“Unfortunately, in this crazy world in which we live you might someday find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself, and actually knowing just some simple moves could save your life or the lives of those you love,” she wrote in the caption.
In her stories, she posted a video of some high kicks and flips that fans of John Wick can look forward to seeing in the movie.
John Wick 3: Parabellum is set to be released in 2019.
This #FitnessFriday let’s talk about self-defense and pushing our personal limits. I am currently in the middle of my John Wick 3 training and what I am learning inspired me to share some of it with all of you. Whether you're a man or woman, I think it is really important to know some basic self-defense techniques. Unfortunately, in this crazy world in which we live you might someday find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself, and actually knowing just some simple moves could save your life or the lives of those you love. Throughout my training I’ve been pushing myself to new limits and learning all kinds of techniques that allow me to walk in the world with confidence. So I challenge you today to find a great #martialarts class or #selfdefense class and push yourself to new limits. I promise you, the sense of accomplishment will be inspiring! ❤️???????? #FitnessFridayHB