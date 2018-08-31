Kate Upton Jokes About Pregnancy In Latest Instagram Post

Supermodel Kate Upton took to Instagram today to show off her pre-pregnancy body to her 6 million followers. Wearing a matching lingerie set complete with robe, Upton works her signature pout in front of a beautiful skyline background. She tagged photographer Giampaolo Sgura in the photo as well as her many stylists. There was no location tagged but one can only assume that the gorgeous skyscraper in the background is none other than the Empire State Building in New York. Her caption? A joke about the woes of pregnancy, “#throwback to when I could tie my own shoes.” She follows up the quip with a laughing emoji and “#pregnancy.”

While Upton announced her pregnancy with her first child in July on Instagram (using just the hashtag #PregnantinMiami), she is keeping her pregnancy relatively low-key on social media by only posting a few bump photos. Most recently, her feed consists of sponsorship posts and photos of her dog-loving antics.

Kate Upton married Justin Verlander (MLB pitcher for the Astros) in Italy in November this past year. On the initial pregnancy announcement Instagram post, Verlander commented, “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.” So while the couple is keeping a demure profile at the moment, there is no doubt that they both are excited to welcome their first child together.

The couple is certainly keeping in trend with their desire to keep their big moments a bit more private. Upton and Verlander were engaged right before baseball season in 2016, People reports, but kept the news secret until the Met Gala later that year when Upton showed off her custom engagement ring.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 21: Model Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander attend The 2018 Maxim Hot 100 Party at Hollywood Palladium on July 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Rachel Murray / Getty

Upton recently appeared in a fashionable blush-colored dress with a high slit that perfectly showed off her bump, according to People. The 26-year-old was out at lunch with her husband and was deemed “glowing.” The Astros pitcher took to Instagram to post the receipt featuring the joke the restaurant had made about his victory over the L.A. Dodgers in the latest World Series. It’s clear the couple has an incredible sense of humor and they will be welcoming their newest addition probably sometime in late 2018, though no clear due date has been confirmed by the couple at this time.