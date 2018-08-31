Teresa Giudice Shows Off Toned And Tanned Figure In Skimpy Red Bikini

Another day, another bikini for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

The mother of four is currently on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, where she is enjoying some fun in the sun. The reality TV star started off the week at a resort in the Bahamas before traveling to Mexico to enjoy yet another tropical getaway. And like her first trip, the 46-year-old continued to show off all her hard work at the gym with a few bikini photos.

In her latest snapshots posted on her highly-followed Instagram account, Giudice shared a series of three images of herself in a barely-there red bikini. In the first photo, Giudice poses at a side-angle as she looks off to into the distance. The reality star is sporting an off-the-shoulder bikini top and a pair of skimpy red bikini bottoms that perfectly show off her amazing figure.

Giudice wears her ombre locks straight and down along with a few bracelets and some big hoop earrings. She poses near a water feature and her poolside look is definitely glam as she dons a face full of makeup, including red lipstick and mascara. In the second photo from the deck, Teresa stands in front of the same water feature, just striking a pose at a different angle.

And in the third photo of the three, Giudice finally gets her feet wet as she sits in the pool and looks up at the camera. So far, the photos have gained a lot of attention from Teresa’s 1.3 million followers with over 13,000 likes in addition to 280 plus comments.

Of course, many fans were quick to chime in and let Giudice know how amazing she looks while countless others asked where they could purchase her swimsuit.

“You look amazing and you should be proud! Xx.”

“Get it girl!!! You look healthier and happier than ever,” another commented.

“That’s my favorite bathing suit so far… They are all great but this one is fabulous,” one more chimed in.

Recently, Giudice opened up about her workout to Shape Magazine, saying that she favors weight training and lower-body exercises like squats because they keep her body trim but still strong. She also does cardio from time to time though she really likes to be muscular, which is why she likes weights.

While she does load up on fresh fruits and vegetables for most of her meals, she does believe that everything is better in moderation and still splurges from time to time on sweets like cannoli and pignoli cookies.

Looking good, Teresa.