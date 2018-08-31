The Sexiest Cosplays Of The 2018 Dragon Con Bunny Hutch

While Dragon Con is technically considered a Friday through Monday event, it always really starts on Thursday. Sure, there are things being set up, and maybe there isn’t a huge schedule of officially sanctioned panels and events going on, but where three or more are gathered and looking for a good time, it’s a party. Every Thursday at Dragon Con, the Bunny Hutch is the party to be at. Regardless of wherever anyone falls on the gender spectrum, if you have some bunny ears and like to have a great time, this is the party that really rings in each year’s Dragon Con.

The Hilton is the official place for the party and costume contest, but it always manages to creep into all of the other hotels in the area. The official theme of the Bunny Hutch is Playboy fandom bunnies, but there are always some Donnie Darko inspired bunnies and Roger Rabbit styled participants as well. The general guideline is anything goes so long as it isn’t raunchy, offensive, full-out nude, and at least loosely ties back to the main theme of the party. Since it began, it has grown each year and for some Dragon Con attendees, it is the can’t miss event of the whole weekend, as expressed on the official Bunny Hutch Facebook page.

“Bunny Rey” is not only adorable, it’s pretty sexy and a very cool concept. The mashup of worlds is great, and it has just enough of the Playboy bunny fandom and Star Wars universe to be easily identifiable to each and still meld together perfectly. For a fair number of party-goers, Caitlin pulled off one of the best and sexiest cosplays at the Bunny Hutch.

Who could pick a favorite among these sexy bunnies? Kathleen’s “Juno Bunny” is working well, and it is hard to go wrong with R2-D2 and Darth Vader bunny bookends. Everyone looks sexy wearing beautiful smiles and having a great time. The bow-ties and cuffs really sell the look and make for some exceptional Bunny Hutch crossover cosplays.

These lovely ladies have done an awesome job merging the bunny cosplay with Pokemon, creating a very sexy Sylveon and Leafeon mashup. This is a perfect team with a great look that turned plenty of heads and really looks like a lot of fun. Bonus points for the hair, which is on point, and the makeup is awesome.

There is no denying that when this bunny made her way to the hutch, everyone took notice. This anime bunny is undoubtedly sexy and has put together a great cosplay. From the hair to the stockings, and of course that serious piece of steel in her hand, this was a favorite. She owned this look, and it shows that she put plenty of care and thought into assembling her cosplay.

It’s hard to top “Bunny Elsa with Sub Zero Hefner.” The Elsa cosplay is superb and as sexy as it gets at the Bunny Hutch any year, but what makes this so good is the accompaniment of a Hugh Hefner cosplay with the captain’s hat, robe, and pipe to sell the look. The mashup cosplay is phenomenal, and on their own, they are both great, but together they are a showstopper.

There were many beautiful people that made the Bunny Hutch party the success it was. These cosplayers caught the spirit of the sexy side of the theme and did wonderful jobs dedicating themselves to putting together such great costumes for the night. While everyone deserves a round of applause and kudos for their hard work, these are the people that stood out as the sexiest this year.