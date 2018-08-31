93 percent of black voters say they disapprove of the president's job performance.

Donald Trump’s approval rating among black voters is three percent, the lowest among any demographic group, The Week is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, new polling released this week by The Washington Post and ABC News shows utterly dismal poll numbers for the president. At 36 percent, his approval rating is the lowest it’s been throughout his presidency, clocking it an a point lower than his previous low, 37 percent, just after his inauguration. His disapproval rating is 60 percent.

However, among non-whites, the story is even worse for the president.

Among black voters, Trump’s approval rating is a mere three percent, according to the most recent polling numbers. Meanwhile, 93 percent of black voters disapprove of the job the president is doing. That’s a precipitous drop for his approval numbers among black voters a month ago, when 20 percent approved of the job he was doing.

Among non-whites overall, according to the poll, Trump’s approval rating is 19 percent, with 78 percent disapproving. By comparison, among whites his approval rating is 45 percent, with 51 percent disapproving.

Similarly, Trump’s approval rating among women is lower than it is among men. 30 percent of women approve of Trump’s job as president, while 66 percent disapprove. Among men, 42 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove.

Still, Trump enjoys consistent support among Republicans, with 77 percent approving of the job he’s doing as president, and only 19 percent disapproving. By comparison, only seven percent of voters who identify as leaning Democrat approve of the president’s job performance, while 92 percent disapprove.

The one glimmer of hope for the president, as regards poll numbers, is in his handling of the economy: 45 percent of voters approve of his handling of the economy, while 48 percent disapprove.

Writing for The Root earlier this month, Michael Harriot laid out the reasons why some – a very small percentage thereof – black voters support Trump. Though tongue-in-cheek, Harriot does point out that some black voters do indeed lean socially conservative; that is, wanting to abolish abortion and/or supporting the narrative, put for by Evangelical Christian supporters, that Trump and the Republicans represent a return to “traditional values.”

“They always invoke scripture, but when you ask them about Trump’s sins, their only response is ‘I’m not here to judge. As Christians, we are supposed to look past his faults. I serve a forgiving God.'”

Other Trump-supporting black voters, writes Harriot, includes those who are convinced that Mexican rapists and drug dealers are indeed pouring across the border, or that Hillary Clinton does indeed deserve to be “locked up.”