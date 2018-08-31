Meghan McCain’s Husband Blasts Twitter CEO For Taking Hours To Remove Photoshopped Pic With Gun To Her Head

Meghan McCain’s husband is not too happy about a photo of her that was circulating on social media yesterday.

As many know, a photo of Meghan McCain crying over her father Senator John McCain’s casket went viral. And one Twitter user used photoshop to doctor the same image so that a gun was pointed at Meghan’s head. According to People, McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, slammed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, for taking so long to take the image down as it circulated the internet for hours.

“Hey @jack, this has been up for half a day. It has been reported 100+ times. No response. Tell me why this is cool by you,” he wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Along with the tweet, Domenech also included the photo in question that was titled “America this one’s for you.” Earlier today, Domenech said that the Twitter user finally cracked and deleted the photo before Twitter took action themselves. According to AZ Central, the image was reported over 100 times.

“It took my hours later tweet to finally get a reaction. Did not want to elevate it but that is what Twitter requires apparently.”

And the Twitter user who posted the photo must have received a lot of backlash following Domenech making mention of it on his own Twitter account. First, the user made his Twitter account private after receiving so much backlash and later, Twitter suspended his account altogether.

The photos of @MeghanMcCain crying over her father’s casket are heart wrenching, but also a touching reminder to hold your loved ones close; tomorrow is not promised. #JohnMcCain #RIP pic.twitter.com/2b1PwSV09T — Sam Schacher (@SamSchacher) August 29, 2018

“I am going to delete the initial tweet now so no one has to see it. Still want an explanation for why something so obviously in violation took so much attention for Twitter to react,” he wrote.

And his tweet about having the account suspended gained a lot of attention among his 66,000 followers, with 1,200 favorites, 149 retweets, and 70 plus comments. Of course, the majority of Twitter users sided with the 36-year-old, saying that the photo was incredibly inappropriate.

“Suspended?? He should have been removed immediately! Americans send love and comfort to the McCain family.”

“Your father in law was a great man. I hope his passing will allow everyone to realize how hurtful this intense partisanship has been to the fabric of our nation. God Bless you and your family,” one more commented on the post.

Interestingly enough, as part of Twitter’s terms of service, they say that they will ban any users who use “specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm” and “targeted harassment,” though it took a very long time before they took action.

Domenech is used to being the center of controversy himself as he is a published for conservative publication The Federalist.