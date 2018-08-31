Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods Gushes Over Kylie As A Mom But Says She Doesn’t Want Kids Herself Just Yet

Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, can’t stop gushing over what a great mom she is.

Earlier today, Jordyn sat down with People to promote her clothing brand SECNDNTURE, a size-inclusive brand. While there, she also took time to gush over her BFF Kylie Jenner and what an amazing mom she is. Not only did Woods say that Jenner is a “great” mom, she also said that Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, is so cute that it’s inspiring her to have kids of her own even though she initially was nervous around kids.

“But that’s not happening anytime soon,” she added.

Additionally, the 20-year-old said that Stormi is “amazing” and she loves to play the role of an aunt to the baby, and the two definitely spend a lot of time together as they live together.

“Her mom is her mom, but I can be the aunt that spoils her and gives her whatever she wants,” she added after saying that she likes to spoil the baby.

Jenner isn’t the only one of Woods’ friends who has a child. Woods told the publication that she plays the role of “aunt” to many of her friends’ children but there is one perk in particular that she noted about not having a child of her own.

“A lot of my friends have kids so I feel like it is just fun,” Woods remarks.

“I am the aunt with 20 kids, and I won’t have to do anything at the end of the night. I can actually get a good night’s sleep.”

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jun 21, 2018 at 8:15am PDT

A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr shared that Jordyn once again dished on her friend Kylie as a mother and even said that since the birth of baby Stormi, she and the lip kit mogul have gotten closer to each other.

“I think it just has gotten better. It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day. She is just amazing. I’m obsessed.”

Now, Kylie and Jordyn will take their friendship relationship to a business relationship as the two are collaborating together on a lip kit line for Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie has also collaborated with sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney and the collaboration between the pals has been a longtime in the making.

“We have been trying to do this since she launched her company and we finally figured things out. It is coming out sometime next month…It must just be…on my 21st [birthday], maybe,” Woods dished.

Fans of the famous friends are eagerly awaiting the launch.