‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4’ Is Officially Happening

In an exclusive with Variety, it has been confirmed that VH1 has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for a fourth season. Top contestants from previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be returning for a chance to win a coveted spot in the Drag Race hall of fame. This season’s confirmation comes after months of fan speculation and theories, as some of past queens have taken notable leaves from social media (a clue from earlier seasons that may mean filming was, in fact, taking place earlier this summer). While the cast list still hasn’t been announced, many people have their own picks for who they think deserves a spot on All Stars.

The show has already been given the green light for Season 11 of the regular competition as well, and while it isn’t uncommon for previous queens to return (we’re looking at you, Eureka) the regular seasons tend to feature a new cast of drag queens every year. All Stars will bring back fan favorites (and not-so-favorites) to fight for a $100,000 prize and a year supply of cosmetics. Each week the queens will have to compete in a challenge that may test their acting, sewing, or performing skills. RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has been airing for a decade, recently hit mainstream success as Season 10 and Season 10: Untucked received a total of 12 Emmy nominations, the most in the network’s history. A renewal was bound to happen considering the newfound commercial success of the franchise, despite All Stars 3 not receiving any nominations at all.

Last All Stars winner, Trixie Mattel, is perhaps one of the most successful queens in the show’s history. She went on to release two folk albums (as well as a Christmas EP) and she snagged her own TV show on Viceland with fellow Season 7 and All Stars 2 contestant Katya Zamolodchikova. Previous All Stars winners include Alaska (All Stars 2) and Chad Michaels (All Stars). Last All Stars received some backlash for the infamous jury twist and self-elimination of Ben De La Creme, a Seattle native who was a frontrunner in the competition.

Hosted by RuPaul Charles, the news of an All Stars renewal comes slightly hampered by the fact that fan favorite Pearl Liaison of Season 7 recently claimed that the show’s host isn’t as friendly as the cameras make him appear. No matter what happens on All Stars 4, it is clear that we are in for a season of talent, drama, and controversy.