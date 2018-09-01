Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Breakup Rumors Delight Tinashe

Model Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons are allegedly on the rocks, and the NBA star’s former girlfriend, singer Tinashe, is said to be thrilled about rumors of the couple splitting.

As reported earlier today by Hollywood Life, there are rumors that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are headed for a breakup. The couple’s romance is allegedly fizzling after they were hot and heavy all summer.

Sources reveal that Kendall and Ben are being torn apart by their busy schedules and work obligations. Meanwhile, Simmons’ former girlfriend, Tinashe, is reportedly happy about the relationship hitting a new low.

“Tinashe is thrilled over the news that Kendall and Ben are headed for a break-up. She does not want Ben to be with Kendall, she’s still very hurt by the way he treated her and hates that he just moved on without missing a beat,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source goes on to reveal that although Tinashe hopes Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons split, she doesn’t want to get back together with her ex, and has way too much pride to rekindle the romance she once shared with him.

“Tinashe knows Kendall has a reputation as a bit of a man eater so she’s really hopeful that Kendall will chew Ben up and spit him out. And when that does happen Tinashe will not be giving Ben a second chance. She’s got way too much pride for that. She hasn’t moved on and is still nursing a very broken heart but no way would she let him play her again,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have been spotted together multiple times throughout the summer. They were seen hitting the clubs, grocery shopping, attending Khloe Kardashian’s Fourth of July party, and celebrating Ben’s birthday.

Most recently, the couple spent time together in Punta Mita, Mexico, where they vacationed with Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couples stayed at Joe Francis’ beachside estate, where they were photographed lounging by the pool, frolicking in the water, swimming, and having fun in the sun.

However, it seems that since returning home from the Mexican getaway, the two have been laying low. In addition to filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner spender her time modeling. Meanwhile, Simmons was recently named the NBA’s Rookie Of The Year after a breakout season with the Philadelphia 76ers.