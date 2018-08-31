Gisele Bundchen Meets Her Doppelganger In Boston

The supermodel showcased the ‘waxy’ moment on Instagram, and, curiously enough, this is not the only instance of a mirror moment.

Gisele Bundchen recently visited the Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston, where she came face-to-face with her sculpted doppelganger. She violated the museum’s ‘no touching’ rule by grabbing two handfuls of the wax model’s hair to point out how realistic it looks.

Of course, realism doesn’t include any of the creases, wrinkles, or other natural marks of aging. Perhaps this is the reason that some commenters on Instagram issued a harsh rebuke to the so-called doppelganger. “It doesn’t look like you at all,” complained one follower. Others took a more complimentary route by remarking, “You’re way prettier!” and “You’re definitely more beautiful than your wax twin.”

This isn’t the first time that a doppelganger of Gisele Bundchen has been spotted. Back in March, Allure reported on the striking physical similarities between Bundchen and 16-year-old Brazilian model Paula La Croix. Bundchen is also a Brazil native, which made this discovery even more intriguing to fans.

La Croix has received a lot of attention for having virtually identical looks to the supermodel, especially because the teenager has chosen the same career path. La Croix stated in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle that she had no issues with the comparison saying,

“Being compared to Gisele is an honor, she is simply amazing… Of course, I am inspired by her – she is one of my big inspirations due to her resilience and confidence. However, I want to create my own path!”

The two doppelgangers have a large disparity in their Instagram followers, with Bundchen having 14.7 million and La Croix only at 300,000, but that hasn’t stopped many commenters from pointing out how much they look alike. In some instances, people initially believed that Paula La Croix’s photos were of a young Gisele Bundchen. As you can see in La Croix’s picture below, the comparisons really are spot on.

Celebrity doppelgangers always attract a lot of attention. In some cases, celebrities even have another famous actor as their doppelganger. Today looked at this trend and remarked upon the similar appearance of celebrity doppelganger pairs such as Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, Kris Jenner and Selma Blair, Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, and Scarlet Johansson and Amber Heard. Another popular comparison is often found between Logan Marshall Green and Tom Hardy.

Gisele plays with her wax doppelganger’s flowing locks below.

It remains to be seen if Gisele Bundchen and her living doppelganger, Paula La Croix, will ever meet. For the time being, though, they both have the option to hang out in Boston with the sculpted interpretation of their lookalike faces.