Kylie Jenner’s Fuller Pout Fuels Rumors She Got Lip Injections Again

"I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed."

Kylie Jenner’s newly puffy lips fueled speculation that she started getting lip injections again — a month after the reality TV star claimed she “got rid of all” her fillers.

In an Instagram photo Kylie posted to promote the launch of a friend’s fitness clothing line, Jenner’s lips looked noticeably fuller than they did in July.

“Kylie Jenner’s huge lips are back!” Hollywood Life reported. “Her lips — and boobs — are bigger than ever. What happened to her ‘all natural’ look?”

Kylie Stopped Getting Lip Injections While Pregnant

In July, the 21-year-old sister of reality TV maven Kim Kardashian made headlines after revealing that she decided to stop getting lip injections and using fillers while pregnant. Kylie gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.

“During Kylie’s pregnancy, she wasn’t getting her usual fillers or putting on much makeup,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips.”

Jenner has made millions off her artificially-inflated lips, which she used to market her $29 lip-liner makeup kit.

Since launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, Jenner has reportedly sold more than $630 million worth of makeup.

Kylie claimed she stopped using lip fillers and injections during pregnancy because she wanted to embrace a more natural look.

Jenner said having a daughter made her feel like she needs to be more self-accepting of her physical “flaws,” such as her naturally thin lips.

Despite her youth, Kylie Jenner has become a beauty icon almost on par with her glamorous fashion-plate sister Kim Kardashian.

Kylie said she doesn’t oppose plastic surgery but has repeatedly been accused (by plastic surgeons) of getting breast implants and fat transfers to her hips and buttocks to enhance her hourglass curves, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Jenner had vehemently denied getting lip injections for years, insisting that lip liner was responsible for her overnight trout pout.

After thousands of social media users barraged the Internet with before-and-after “photo evidence,” Kylie finally admitted that she got lip injections because she was always insecure about her small mouth.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips,” Jenner confessed on her now-defunct reality TV spinoff Life of Kylie. “It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ I took that really hard. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”